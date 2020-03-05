West High’s track and field team opened the 2020 season with a strong performance at the Viking Invitational on Saturday at Edison High in Stockton.
The Wolf Pack varsity girls placed fourth out of 16 teams with a score of 51. Senior Melisa Toilolo won the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 2½ inches, and she won the discus as well with a throw of 128 feet, 1 inch.
Top athletes for West also included senior Malayka Kabba, who took second place in the triple jump (31-11) and also led off the Wolf Pack’s third-place 4x100-meter relay team. Kabba and junior Destiny Smith, senior Christine Angeles and sophomore Samantha Chew ran the race in 54.52 seconds. Smith also placed third in the high jump (4-4), and junior Lilly Millar was third in the 3,200-meter run (13:53.46)
The West boys placed sixth out of 14 teams. Senior Brandon Lindner was their top performer with a win in the triple jump (44-7½) and second place in the long jump (21-8½). Senior Theodore Williams was third in the triple jump (42-2½), and junior Joshua Hernandez was third in the 3,200 meters (10:17.76) and fourth in the 1,600 meters (4:46.58).
Viking Invitational
Saturday, Edison High, Stockton
Varsity girls: West 51 (fourth out of 16 teams)
800—5, Mariam Pal, 3:08.02.
1,600—6, Lily Millar, 6:31.18.
3,200—3, Lily Millar, 13:53.46. 5, Janelle Mendoza, 14:46.76.
4x100 relay—3, West (Malayka Kabba, Destiny Smith, Christine Joy Angeles, Samantha Chew), 54.52.
Shot put—1, Melisa Toilolo, 40-2½.
Discus—1, Melisa Toilolo, 128-1.
High jump—3, Destiny Smith, 4-4.
Triple jump—2, Malayka Kabba, 31-11.
Varsity boys: West 38 (sixth out of 14 teams)
1,600—4, Joshua Hernandez, 4:46.58.
3,200—3, Joshua Hernandez, 10:17.76.
High jump—6, Simeons Sims, 5-2.
Long jump—2, Brandon Lindner, 21-8½.
Triple jump—1, Brandon Lindner, 44-7½. 3, Theodore Williams, 42-2¼. 5, David Ross, 40-3. 6, Simeons Sims, 39-½.
Junior varsity boys: West 20 (10th out of 15 teams)
800—1, Danny Acosta, 2:26.90.
4x100 relay—4, West (John Villanueva, Noah Kiran Abregana, Carlos Salas, Khoi Cao), 49.58.
4x400 relay—3, West (Noah Kiran Abregana, John Villanueva, Calvin Mills, Carlos Salas), 4:12.74.
Junior varsity girls: West 7 (13th out of 15 teams)
800—6, Olayinka Bossa, 3:04.32.
4x400 relay—3, West (Jalyn Delgado, Nyauni Davis, Sierrah Hill, Mariah Quiroz Montano), 5:06.40.
