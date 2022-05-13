West sprinter Cameron Williams shined brightest at the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 Finals meet on May 12 at Oak Ridge High in El Dorado Hills as he took home the lone gold in the 110 meters men’s hurdles, one of three medalists.
Williams was the quickest on track, crossing the finish line with a personal best time of 14.87. There were a couple more podium finishes between West and Tracy, but the sophomore was the only one who could stand at the top step at the end of the day. Williams’ time also means he will compete at the Masters tournament.
The second of the three pieces of hardware came through Tracy standout Ciella Seals in the Women’s 100 meters. After having an excellent regular season – which included breaking the school’s long standing 100 meters record – Seals took silver at the divisionals with a time of 12.38. Seals was comfortably within qualification time for the Masters.
West’s Timothy Miles was the last medal of the day and the last athlete to secure Masters qualification in the Men’s 300 meters hurdles. Miles also clocked his personal best time at 40.11 to secure second place and the silver medal. Williams also participated and came fourth at 40.62, just missing out on the podium by .09 of a second.
Tracy’s Kyrrahlynn Dowell and West’s Xavier Cardona Renshaw also had noteworthy performances. Dowell came fifth in the women’s 100 meter hurdles with a personal best time of 15.86. Cardona Renshaw took fifth in the men’s long jump with a distance of 20-09.25.
