The West High and Mountain House High track and field teams both performed well at the Castro Valley Relays at Castro Valley High last Saturday with the Wolf Pack boys varsity team taking first place overall out of 19 teams.

The Pack boys team finished with 69.96 total points, almost 30 ahead of Bishop O’Dowd (41.99) in second place to dominate the competition.

