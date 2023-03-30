The West High and Mountain House High track and field teams both performed well at the Castro Valley Relays at Castro Valley High last Saturday with the Wolf Pack boys varsity team taking first place overall out of 19 teams.
The Pack boys team finished with 69.96 total points, almost 30 ahead of Bishop O’Dowd (41.99) in second place to dominate the competition.
West secured four first place finishes headlined by sophomore Yosef Poblano who won the boys 100 meters with a PR time of 10.78. Junior Cameron Williams won the boys 300 meters hurdles with a time of 40.75.
In the relays, the Wolf Pack 4x100 boys took first place with a time of 43.11. The team consisted of Williams, Poblano, junior Xavier Renshaw and senior Christopher Williams.
The last gold came in the boys 4x110 shuttle hurdles where West took first with a time of 1:05.11. The team was made up of Williams, Renshaw, junior Marcel Bovell Jr. and junior McKye Valdez.
The Mustangs boys team finished 13th with eight points. Their standout performance came in the 4x800 relay where the team made up of senior Amartya Poovaiah, sophomore Tirdaud Rejaly, senior Yuji Buczynski and sophomore Michael Rivello took second place with a time of 8:46.33.
West’s team, made up of sophomore Leonel Moreno Jr., sophomore Jonathan Hupman, junior Nelson Ramos and senior Andrew Rozales, came third (8:52.19).
Mountain House junior Jamison Starks also took second place in the boys high jump with a height of 5-10. West’s Renshaw took second in the long jump with a distance of 20-4.25. Mustangs junior Siddharth Putta (5:01.45 PR) came eighth in the 1600m.
The West boys also came fourth in the Distance Medley Relay with a time of 11:28.45. The team was made up of Moreno Jr., Ramos, Hupman and senior Phillip Hill.
Wolf Pack sophomore Jamani Hampton came fourth in the shot put with a distance of 38-8.5. Junior Clarence Shavers finished fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 36-7.5.
On the girls side, the Wolf Pack finished fifth out of 17 teams with a total of 24 points. The Mustangs placed eighth with 13.99 points.
The West girls had a second place finish in the Sprint Medley Relay with a time of 1:54.37. The team was made up of junior Delilah Espinoza, sophomore Danielle Pierre, sophomore Rianna Quiruz and junior Donna Pierre. Espinoza took fourth in the girls 100 meters individually with a time of 13.29.
Mustangs senior Annah Wright placed second in the girls long jump with a distance of 16-4.5. Junior Niara Mangrum took third in the high jump with a height of 4-10, her PR.
Mountain House junior Yogita Sharma (51.82 PR) and sophomore Vanessa Hill (52.94 PR) took fourth and fifth respectively in the girls 300 meters hurdles. Sophomore Sadie Baddas came seventh in the 1600m with a PR time of 6:17.36.
