The West High track and field team had a very successful spring season under the watchful eye of head coach T.J. Williams this spring and with one more meet – the CIF State Championships – to go, there is more to come.
The Wolf Pack’s boys 4x100 relay team is peaking at the absolute perfect time of their campaign, leaving themselves and Williams hopeful of what they could accomplish at the state meet in Clovis this weekend.
“They’re the best team I’ve ever coached,” T.J. told the Tracy Press with a wide smile on his face. “They were all together last year and they have been at it the whole time. Through visualization drills and sitting down and talking about our goals and the tradition that we hold (at the school) – and just the fact that they have the ability to be great – they just bought into it.
“When a kid buys into something, the sky's the limit to what they can do. We have all wavered at times but we always stuck to our principles and core values. And we’re here now. I’m just excited and happy for them. But we don’t want to just get (to state). We want to win it.”
The team – consisting of senior Christopher Williams, sophomore Yosef Poblano, junior Xavier Cardona Renshaw and junior Cameron Williams at the anchor – cracked their season best 41.72 at the CIF SJS Masters meet in Davis last week to win gold and set a new all-time school record.
The quartet breezed through their competition to punch their ticket to compete against California’s elite and they all feel as though they are going to Clovis to make some noise and not just participate.
Each of the runners also went on to voice their thoughts about how the season has gone so far, what their expectations were going into it and how they have handled the increased pressure and expectations that were put on them as they continued to clock faster times throughout the year.
For Christopher Williams, there may be a little more at stake than the rest of the four who are all set to return next year. As a senior, he wants to cement his legacy with the program and go out on a high.
“There were some times when things got wobbly throughout the year but we prevailed and we’re going to state so we did our job,” he said. “Coach T.J. really set out from the beginning that we are going to go and win the Masters. That was really the point from the start. Now we just have to keep doing what we were doing. We have to stay consistent.
“This is possibly going to be my last track meet, it’s my last high school meet so I just want to do my best, stay consistent and go out on top. That’s what it is.”
Poblano revealed some things about the pressure aspect. He talked about how the team has managed to work so well together and navigate through the good and rougher times.
“I feel like we calm each other down,” he said. “We let each other do our own thing before each race and that really helps. That’s why we really click as a team. We have a really good bond and I don’t know if every team has that. That definitely helps us in races too.”
Arguably the quietest of the four, Cardona Renshaw saves his explosiveness for when his feet plant into the synthetic rubber track.
Looking back on his and his teammates' performance at the Masters, he underlined what were their goals and how they were able to accomplish them.
“It was electrifying,” he said of the moment Cameron Williams crossed the finish line to secure their gold medals. “It was a great payoff for all of our hard work throughout the season. We wanted to beat the school record and go to state. We also really wanted to get our time down to at least 41 seconds at the beginning of the season, which we did.”
Before they all headed off for a light practice and some more recovery, Cameron Williams rounded the interview off by giving his two cents on what makes the team tick so well.
“We just come to every practice and work hard,” he said. “We keep each other accountable and we want to win. We all do our jobs.”
The state championships are set to kick off with trials on Friday, May 26, followed by the finals on Saturday, May 27 at the Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High in Clovis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.