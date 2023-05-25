west high relay

West High boys 4x100 relay team (middle) after winning the CIF SJS Masters title in Davis last weekend. 

 Courtesy of West High Track and Field

The West High track and field team had a very successful spring season under the watchful eye of head coach T.J. Williams this spring and with one more meet – the CIF State Championships – to go, there is more to come.

The Wolf Pack’s boys 4x100 relay team is peaking at the absolute perfect time of their campaign, leaving themselves and Williams hopeful of what they could accomplish at the state meet in Clovis this weekend.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.