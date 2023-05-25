West High junior Cameron Williams is continuing to carry the flag for local athletics on the interscholastic stage.
Williams returned from the CIF SJS Masters meet in Davis, on May 20, with two gold medals and one silver and is going to represent his school and Tracy in three events at the CIF State meet on May 26 and 27 in Clovis.
A total of six athletes from local schools secured qualification for the state championships and will compete across five events.
Williams headlined the show as he battled with Pleasant Grove’s Stephen Dahdouh in the 110 meters and 300 meters hurdles events.
Williams clocked his personal best time of 14.02 in the 110 but Dahdouh (13.94) still managed to take first by .08 of a second.
However, Williams bounced back and performed at the top of his game in his favorite event, taking gold with another PR time of 37.91 in the 300. He beat Dahdouh (38.41) to the top of the podium by .5 of a second. Williams’ time ranked No. 5 in the state.
“I’m blessed to have won one event and placed second in another at the Masters,” Williams told the Tracy Press of his success. “I’m also blessed to be going to state for a second consecutive year. I feel great about what I have accomplished this season so far. I’ve had to go through some adversity, but the job is not finished (yet).”
A leader of the track and field program at West, Williams knows that his very best will have to come over the weekend and he is ready for the challenge.
“My mindset is to stay focused and work hard this week. I need to get any extra treatment and be as close to 100 percent as possible so I can go down to Clovis and win a state championship in both of my events.”
The Wolf Pack — with Williams as the anchor — then went on to reign supreme in the boys 4x100 — breaking the all-time school record with a winning time of 41.72. Senior Christopher Williams, sophomore Yosef Poblano and junior Xavier Renshaw made up the rest of the historic team that will now get the opportunity to test themselves against the state’s elite.
The remaining two local state qualifiers will compete in the girl’s events. Tracy High senior Ciella Seals punched her ticket to the big show by finishing 5th in the 100 meters with a time of 11.89, qualifying her for an at-large entry in the state meet.
In the long jump, Mountain House senior Annah Wright created her own piece of history by becoming the first Mustang to advance to the track and field state meet when she finished second with a personal best distance of 18-3.75.
While looking back on her results throughout spring, Wright admitted that she probably accomplished more than even she expected of herself.
“I have improved a great deal this season,” she said. “And I have the potential to do even more. The most important thing now is to show up with a positive mindset and perform at my absolute best by breaking my personal record.
“Securing the state title is always the main goal. I know I can do it with the support of those around me. I have already exceeded my goals by qualifying and I’m very proud of myself. Anything is possible from this point on, I just have to believe in it.”
Wright’s result at the Masters also shattered the previous all-time school record (17-5) which was set by Maya Gorman in 2021.
Often, with such high performance also come elevated expectations and increased pressure. However, Wright is not thinking about that too much. She is embracing the moment and excited to squeeze as much juice as possible out of her final high school meet.
“As a senior going to state, I understand the importance of keeping my mind, body and spirit in check,” she explained. “To just think about my performance and what I am capable of accomplishing and to keep myself grounded, no matter what occurs next. Though I am anxious, I must maintain a positive attitude.
“As the first Mustang (in this sport) to make it to state, I have proven that setting a goal and committing myself to hard work and long practices has paid off. Much of my inspiration comes from being a part of a supportive group of teammates. I am grateful for my coaches who always believed that I had the ability to improve and excel. All of this makes me proud to be a Mustang.”
Tracy sophomore Kyrrah Dowell was the only other girl to compete in a Masters finals event. She took 8th in the 300 meters hurdles with a time of 47.25 to complete another impressive season. Dowell became the fastest female hurdler in school history this spring.
Elsewhere of note, Mountain House senior Amartya Poovaiah took 9th place in the boys 1600 meters with a PR time of 4:27.56. Teammate, senior Yuji Buczynski finished 24th in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:15.73.
The Mustangs also had a team place in the boys 4x800. Sophomores Tirdaud Rejaly, Rayan Mohammed and Faizon Potprocky and Buczynski clocked a time of 8:43.67, good for a 16th place finish.
In the same event, the Wolf Pack team consisting of senior Andrew Rozales, junior Nelson Ramos, senior Phillip Hill and senior Irshad Razib finished 5th with a time of 8:26.55.
Bulldogs’ senior Aidan Monarrez was one of two boys to place in the finals of field events. He threw for a distance of 45-01 to finish 15th in the shot put. Senior Thomas Metge placed 11th in the pole vault with a height of 12-09.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
