West High junior Cameron Williams is continuing to carry the flag for local athletics on the interscholastic stage.

Williams returned from the CIF SJS Masters meet in Davis, on May 20, with two gold medals and one silver and is going to represent his school and Tracy in three events at the CIF State meet on May 26 and 27 in Clovis.

