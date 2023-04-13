The West High track and field team enjoyed another successful weekend at the races last week — this time with runners performing well at two different meets.

Sophomore Jonathan Hupman was once again the headline act for the Wolf Pack as he broke the school record and cracked a new personal best during the 1600 meters race at the Tiger Invitational at South Pasadena High on April 7.

