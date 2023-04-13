The West High track and field team enjoyed another successful weekend at the races last week — this time with runners performing well at two different meets.
Sophomore Jonathan Hupman was once again the headline act for the Wolf Pack as he broke the school record and cracked a new personal best during the 1600 meters race at the Tiger Invitational at South Pasadena High on April 7.
Hupman — who won the CIF SJS D1 sophomore championship last fall — clocked a time of 4:30.09 and took second place in the Rising Stars division.
The second-year standout picked up right where he left off in 2022 as he also came third in the 3200 meters race in the same division, recording a time of 9:56.95.
Meanwhile, over in Arcadia, the Wolf Pack’s boys 4x100 relay team took sixth place out of 55 teams at the 2023 Arcadia Invitational on April 8.
The team consisting of senior Christopher Williams, sophomore Yosef Poblano, junior Xavier Renshaw and junior Cameron Williams is ranked at No. 2 in the section and they clocked a time of 42.33 to finish high amongst some of the state’s very best.
