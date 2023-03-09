Contributed by Eugene Buczynski
The Mountain House High Mustangs track team traveled to Pleasanton on March 4 to compete against 46 other schools in the Dan Gabor Invitational. Running for the full day, the meet format is comprised of sprinting events in the morning session and distance events taking up the afternoon and late evening.
Once again, the Mustangs shone despite the damp and overcast weather with many outstanding results in very large fields. Athletes with notable performances included:
Erica Foster who came 26th in the Girls 400 meters with a personal record time of 66.50. Abhirami Nair who came 57th in the Girls 800 meters clocking a 2:48.84 in her debut at the distance.
Sophia Kwok came 61st in the Girls 1600 meters with a time of 6:01.10. Vanessa Hill tied for 8th in the Girls 300 meters hurdles with a time of 56.00.
Amare Brooks showed his versatility once again, winning the Boys Long Jump with a distance of 20'4 and finishing 11th overall in the Boys 100 meters with a PR time of 11.82.
Faizon Potprocky finished 51st in the Boys 400 with a PR time of 56.72 before running again several hours later in the Boys 3200 meters and coming in 35th with a time of 10:43.15, another PR.
Michael Rivello came 16th overall in the Boys 800 meters with a PR time of 2:06.92. Avery Miller finished 8th overall in the Boys 300 meters hurdles with a PR time of 46.00.
Jamison Starks won the Boys High Jump for the second consecutive meet with a height of 6'00. Yuji Buczynski came 29th in the Boys 1600 meters with a time of 4:34.95 and 11th in the Boys 3200 meters clocking a 9:49.24 -- setting new school records in both events.
Next up for the Mustangs is their first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) meet of the season at Pacheco High on March 8.
