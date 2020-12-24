Tracy High alumnus Matt Overton will use his platform as an NFL player to raise money for a local charity.
Overton, the long-snapper for the Tennessee Titans, has adopted his alma mater and McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter for the NFL’s #MyCauseMyCleats campaign. Players around the league have had personalized cleats designed and created to highlight charities, foundations, community organizations or social movements, and then they raffle off those cleats to fans to raise money for their respective causes.
Overton selected McHenry House for its ongoing mission to care for displaced families, especially during the holiday season. Overton commissioned local artist Austin Torma, who is a former West High football player, of JAR Customs in Tracy to create the design for a unique pair of game-day cleats.
Torma used Tracy High green and gold, and included the dates 1999 to 2003, when Overton attended Tracy High, as well as the Bulldogs name and logo. The cleats also bear the names of Nick Eddy, another Tracy High alumnus who went on to have a NFL career; longtime coach Wayne Schneider, for whom the Bulldogs’ stadium is named; and Peter B. Kyne, an early benefactor of Bulldog football, for whom the field at Tracy High is named.
Overton will wear the cleats on Sunday evening when the Titans visit the Green Bay Packers, the featured game for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Afterward, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, he will pick a winning raffle ticket to decide who gets the custom cleats.
The tickets go for $50 each, and Overton originally expected to raise $1,000. He said he reached his goal of $1,000 within 24 hours of posting his #MyCauseMyCleats fundraiser on Facebook on Dec. 17, and had raised $1,510 as of Tuesday, including sales of the raffle tickets plus additional donations.
Overton has been active as a pro football player since he first signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in 2007. He played his first full season in the NFL in 2012 with the Indianapolis Colts, staying with that team for five years. He has also been with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers, and in October he joined the Titans practice squad and by November he was promoted to the Titans’ active roster.
