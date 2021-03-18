The Tracy High track and field team hosted the Lodi Flames on March 11, with the Bulldogs outscoring the Flames51-46 in the varsity boys competition and Lodi prevailing 89-30.9 in the varsity girls scoring.
The Bulldogs’ first-place athletes in the boys competition included junior Khalil Walls in the 100-meter dash (10.83 seconds) and 200-meter dash (23.33), and junior Charlie Dao was the top competitor in both the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 51.87 seconds) and the 3,200 (10:53.54)
In the varsity girls competition, sophomore Ciella Seals won both the 100 (13.05) and 200 (28.52), senior Dalila Yanez won the 400 (1:08.78), and Kylie Dennington won the pole vault (7 feet).
West at Lincoln
The West High track and field team traveled to Lincoln High in Stockton on March 11. The teams did not log a team score or record how athletes placed, but they did record times for individual athletes, including top times and marks for each event.
West athletes to get the top times and marks in the varsity boys events included senior Nicholas Jung in the 100 meter dash (11.68 seconds) and 200-meter dash (23.60), and he also had the top mark in the long jump (18 feet, 10 inches).
Top athletes from West also included junior Edward Ochoa in the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 0.28 seconds), and senior Lucas Chappell in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).
Among the varsity girls, senior Jasmine Cochiaosue was the top athletes in the 400-meter dash (1:05.40).
Tracy vs. Lodi
March 11, Tracy High
Varsity boys: Tracy 51, Lodi 46
100 - 1, Khalil Walls, 10.83. 2, Aeden Fernandez, 11.12. 3, Dwayne Thomas Jr., 11.32.
200 - 1, Khalil Walls, 23.33. 2, Aeden Fernandez, 24.10.
400 - 2, Mateo Espinoza, 59.33. 3, Jason Kim, 1:12.98.
800 - 3, Jack Cornwell, 2:20.83.
1600 - 1, Charlie Dao, 4:51.87.
3200 - 1, Charlie Dao, 10:53.54. 2, Izaak Valadez, 12:47.24. 3, Jeremy Koertzen, 14:55.68.
300 hurdles - 2, Mateo Espinoza, 49.50.
4x100 relay - 1, Tracy, 45.28.
4x400 relay - 1, Tracy, 3:55.39.
Discus - 3, Conrad Plank, 114-0.
Long jump - 3, Jeremiah Zamora, 16-8.
Varsity girls: Lodi 89, Tracy 30.9
100 - 1, Ciella Seals, 13.05. 3, Mya James, 14.86.
200 - 1, Ciella Seals, 28.52.
400 - 1, Dalila Yanez, 1:08.78.
4x100 relay - 2, Tracy, 55.39.
Shot put - 3, Mia Ulloa, 22'11.
Discus - 3, Mia Ulloa, 70-9.
High jump - 2, Doga Ocal, 4-2.
Pole vault - 1, Kylie Dennington, 7-0. 2, Ashley Evans, 6-6. 3, Olivia Vidal, 6-0. 3, Doga Ocal, 6-0. 3, Mya Vasquez, 6-0.
Long jump - 3, Tiana Coble, 11-1.
Freshman-sophomore boys: Lodi 73, Tracy 29
100 - 2, David Garcia, 12.66. 3, Jeremiah Zamora, 12.71.
200 - 2, David Garcia, 26.77. 3, Jeremy Haynes Jr., 27.33.
4x100 relay - 2., Relay Team, 49.84.
Discus - 1, Andrew Malogan, 97'10.
High jump - 1, Jeremiah Zamora, 5-2. 3, Branden Dao, 4-8.
Pole vault - 1, Thomas Metge, 9-6. 2, Andres Gamboa Jr., 7-0.
Long jump - 2, Branden Dao, 15-8.
West at Lincoln
March 11, Lincoln High, Stockton
West athletes in the top three in each event
Varsity boys
100 - Nicholas Jung, 11.68.
200 - Nicholas Jung, 23.60. Khalid Pal, 25.09.
400 - Edward Ochoa, 1:00.28. Khalid Pal, 1:00.28. Calvin Mills, 1:05.03.
1600 - Joshua Hernandez, 4:42.18.
High Jump - Lucas Chappell, 5-6.
Long Jump - Nicholas Jung, 18-10. Khalid Pal, 15-5.
Varsity girls
400 - Jasmine Cochiaosue, 1:05.40.
800 - Jasmine Herrera, 2:42.90.
Pole Vault - Roselyn Lazum, 6-0. Ana Suarez, 6-0.
Junior varsity boys
200 - Daniel Grover, 1:09.34.
800 - Andrew Rozales, 2:30.30. Christopher Chew, 2:55.60.
1600 - Andrew Rozales, 5:44.21.
Pole Vault - Xavier Soria, 6-6.
Junior varsity girls
100 - Samantha Chew, 13.45.
200 - Samantha Chew, 29.80.
400 - Olayinka Bossa, 1:09.25.
