Varsity girls: Tracy 9, West 1
The Tracy and West girls water polo teams finished their season on May 13 with a match at West High, with Tracy taking the 9-1 win.
The Bulldogs had a 2-0 lead on goals from seniors Brianna Herren and Madison Kelley, before West got on the scoreboard with a goal from sophomore Sydney Garcia, which would end up being the Wolf Pack’s only goal for the game. Tracy scored again in the second and fourth quarters
Kelly led the Tracy offense with three goals for the day, Herren and junior Sydney Busevac scored two goals each, and seniors Allejandra Perea and Kaela Jones scored a goal each. Senior team captain Samantha Crowley led the Tracy defense, and senior goalie Kayla Vieira had 10 saves and led the team in assists.
The Tracy team finishes its season at 4-6 in the Tri-City Athletic League, 6-6 overall, with Crowley named the team MVP, Herren best defense and Kelly best offense and Busevac the Coach’s award.
Varsity boys: West 10, Tracy 4
After a close first half the West High Wolf Pack boys water polo team took control in the second half for a 10-4 win on May 13 at West High.
West held a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter, with senior Cesar Nunez and junior Diego Castro scoring the Wolf Pack’s goals, and sophomore Kanoa Stoddard scoring for the Bulldogs. Senior Julian Belloso and sophomore Erik Sawander scored for West in the second quarter and sophomores Jacob Herren and Benjamin Melendez scored for Tracy to make it a 4-3 game in West’s favor at the half.
West held Tracy scoreless for nearly the entire second half, with Belloso scoring four more goals for the Pack, and Castro scoring two more goals. Tracy scored its only second-half goal on a shot from sophomore Thomas Metge with just over two minutes left in the game.
