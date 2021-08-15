The average golfer has a clubhead speed with a driver of 93 miles per hour, propelling the golf ball an average speed of 133 miles per hour.
Connor Sterritt, who works in the pro shop at Tracy Golf and Country Club, swings his driver for an average of 143 miles per hour, generating an average ball speed of 216 miles an hour.
It’s not surprising, then, with that kind of clubhead and ball-flight speed, the 21-year-old Sterritt, can hit the golf ball much farther than 300 yards. He averages between 370 and 380 yards a carry — and crushed one drive 430 yards.
That distance is the reason Sterritt, after only a year as a long-driver and five months as a competitor, has entered, and won, several amateur long-drive tournaments.
Later in Colorado, he finished seventh in a field that included 27 pros and an amateur.
He is ranked 14th in the U,.S. as an amateur, but is moving into the pro ranks on Sept. 12, when he will be in Lawton, Oklahoma, to compete with the top 50 long-drivers in the world in the Long Drive for Heroes Invitational.
How did Sterritt become a rising star in the long-drive universe?
“Hard work and that means a lot of practice,” he answered.
With a 6-2, 215-pound frame, he has solid physical attributes, but he also developed a natural swing playing baseball at Tracy’s Kimball High and at Laney Community College in Oakland.
Sterritt practices two or three times a week at Elk Grove, which has one of the few golf courses in the area with a driving range able to handle drives up to 400 yards. He also has taken several lessons from instructor Kendall Cripe at Tracy Golf and Country Club. After playing golf only a year, he has honed his driving, chipping and putting talents into a 5 handicap.
“At first, I hit too many balls out of bounds in competition, so I’ve had to learn to hit the ball straighter,” he said. “I’m doing that.”
How straight — and how far — will determine how well Tracy’s Connor Sterritt’s does Sept. 12 against the best long-drivers in the world.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
