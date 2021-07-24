Justin Maas-Espinoza had some desirable options for college football and found that Luther College in Iowa offered the best mix of athletics and academics.
“I came across Luther after I got an email from the head coach,” Maas-Espinoza said. “We started talking and they decided to invite me to the school, so I flew out there.”
Once he learned about the campus and the town of Decorah in northeast Iowa he was impressed with the atmosphere of the small college town.
“I’m not really the type who likes the big cities. I like the small quiet towns. And it’s very diverse there, with the lot of different cultures there. That caught my attention.”
Maas-Espinoza has been a football player since he was on the Tracy Raiders junior novice team. Four years of football with the Tracy High Bulldogs, including two years on the varsity team as a defensive end, affirmed his love for the game and the desire to continue playing in college.
“I worked very hard to get to where I am, practiced every day and never missed a practice,” he said. “It means a lot to me and my family, where I have a big chance to play at the college level and to prove myself.”
He expects to play defensive line at Luther, and also to train for a role as defensive back. At Luther he will study sociology, with a career goal of working in criminal justice, either as a police officer or investigator.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.