Monday was the day that Tracy High Athletic Director Gary Henderson expected to gather all the school’s coaches so they could meet the next group of Bulldog student-athletes.
But with campuses closed down because of COVID-19, the usual orientation night for eighth-graders was canceled. Instead, Tracy High has opted for an online signup system. Henderson noted that information on any summer training schedules is still tentative, and even the fall season could look a lot different from in the past, but potential student-athletes can still get a head start on the season.
Tracy High is using Family ID, www.familyid.com, an online system that allows students to register for athletic programs and lets parents create profiles for multiple family members.
The usual documentation is still required, including an updated physical exam, insurance information and emergency contact information. Once that is in hand, parents can go to www.tracyhighsports.com, which includes a link to Family ID, and that leads to step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for a sport.
Folks can also call Tracy High athletic secretary Maria Arce at 830-3360, ext. 2035, for information, or email marce@tusd.net.
Kimball High also has yet to confirm details on the fall sports season, but has taken steps to sign up new and returning athletes online using Athletic Clearance, www.athleticclearance.com. The website provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to sign up a student-athlete for a sport while also creating an account to simplify future registration.
For information on Kimball High’s registration program, families can call Athletic Director Joe Graham at 832-6600, ext. 4075, or email jgraham@tusd.net.
Athletic directors from other schools, including West, Millennium and Mountain House high schools, said they were awaiting information on the status of summer workouts and fall practice and contest dates before sending out registration information to new and returning student-athletes.
