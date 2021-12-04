Tracy High senior Alyssa Cargill was named the Tri-City Athletic League Most Valuable Libero for the fall 2021 volleyball season.
Cargill led the Tri-City Athletic League in digs, 492 over 64 sets and also was the Bulldogs leader in serves received (343).
Four other Tracy players made the all-TCAL list, including junior Chloe Lemons, the TCAL’s Offensive Player of the Year. She had 220 kills over 57 sets, leading the league in kills per-set (3.9) and she was second in the league in overall kill shots.
The Bulldogs finished their season at 19-7, 8-2 in the TCAL for second place in league behind St. Mary’s of Stockton. Tracy advanced as far as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 championship match, where the Bulldogs finished as Division 2 runner-up with a loss to Vacaville.
Tracy, 19-7, 8-2 Tri-City Athletic League
Alyssa Cargill, senior, Most Valuable Libero
Chloe Lemons, junior, Offensive Player of the Year
Kylie Van Os, senior, first team
Jianna Palmer, junior, second team
Ava Staas, senior, honorable mention
Mountain House, 6-11, 6-8 Western Athletic Conference
Sharon Bhullar, senior, outside hitter, first team
Sariah Fobert, junior, outside hitter, second team
Britney Robert, senior, setter, honorable mention
Cayla Alvarez, junior, middle blocker, honorable mention
Skylar Jordan, junior, middle blocker, honorable mention
West, 2-13, 0-10 Tri-City Athletic League
Dana Valdez, honorable mention
Kimball, 4-13, 3-9 Valley Oak League
Tiffany Williams, junior, second team
Emily Hawk, senior, honorable mention
Millennium, 4-18, 2-8 Central California Athletic Alliance
Madysen Mah-Bishop, senior, second team
Delta Charter, 14-6, 13-3 Mountain Valley League
All-league list not available
