Tracy High senior Alyssa Cargill was named the Tri-City Athletic League Most Valuable Libero for the fall 2021 volleyball season.

Cargill led the Tri-City Athletic League in digs, 492 over 64 sets and also was the Bulldogs leader in serves received (343).

Four other Tracy players made the all-TCAL list, including junior Chloe Lemons, the TCAL’s Offensive Player of the Year. She had 220 kills over 57 sets, leading the league in kills per-set (3.9) and she was second in the league in overall kill shots.

The Bulldogs finished their season at 19-7, 8-2 in the TCAL for second place in league behind St. Mary’s of Stockton. Tracy advanced as far as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 championship match, where the Bulldogs finished as Division 2 runner-up with a loss to Vacaville.

• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Tracy, 19-7, 8-2 Tri-City Athletic League

Alyssa Cargill, senior, Most Valuable Libero

Chloe Lemons, junior, Offensive Player of the Year

Kylie Van Os, senior, first team

Jianna Palmer, junior, second team

Ava Staas, senior, honorable mention

Mountain House, 6-11, 6-8 Western Athletic Conference

Sharon Bhullar, senior, outside hitter, first team

Sariah Fobert, junior, outside hitter, second team

Britney Robert, senior, setter, honorable mention

Cayla Alvarez, junior, middle blocker, honorable mention

Skylar Jordan, junior, middle blocker, honorable mention

West, 2-13, 0-10 Tri-City Athletic League

Dana Valdez, honorable mention

Kimball, 4-13, 3-9 Valley Oak League

Tiffany Williams, junior, second team

Emily Hawk, senior, honorable mention

Millennium, 4-18, 2-8 Central California Athletic Alliance

Madysen Mah-Bishop, senior, second team

Delta Charter, 14-6, 13-3 Mountain Valley League

All-league list not available

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.