Tracy 13, West 1
Tracy High’s softball team launched into a nine-run rally in the second inning on their way to a 13-1 win on Tuesday against West High at the Tracy Sports Complex.
The win concludes the Tri-City Athletic League season, with Tracy (13-5, 12-3 TCAL) tied for first place with Lincoln High of Stockton. West finishes at 2-12.
Tracy’s batters knocked out 13 base hits, including a home run and a single plus three RBIs for senior Alle Perea. Seniors Aaliyah Jenkins and Ashley Sansoni both doubled, singled and drove in two runs, junior Janelle Bergmann also had two hits including a double and senior Danica Larwill had two hits.
Senior Kaela Jones pitched for three innings and allowed one hit and no runs while striking out four batters, and junior Hannah Schaller gave up three hits and a run and struck out two batters over two innings.
Statistics for the West team were not available.
Mountain House 17, Lathrop 13
The Mountain House and Lathrop teams slugged it out in a high-scoring contest Monday, the first game of a doubleheader at Lathrop High, with the Mustangs taking the 17-13 win. Lathrop held a 4-1 lead after the first inning. The Mustangs rallied for five runs in the second and held a 7-5 lead after three, and Lathrop came back in the bottom of the fourth as the teams tied it up 9-9. The Mountain House batters came up with five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 14-10 lead and held the lead until the end after both teams continued scoring in the seventh inning.
Leading the Mustangs at the plate were sophomores Veronika Emerson and Kaiya Simmons, Emerson with four hits and three RBIs, and Simmons with three hits and four RBIs.
Sophomore Brooke Carpenter pitched all seven innings and allowed 13 hits and 13 runs, including seven earned runs.
Mountain House 18, Lathrop 4
The Mustangs rallied for six runs in the first inning and five more in the second on their way to their 18-4 win in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader in Lathrop.
Senior Liana Trinh went four-for-four and drove in four runs, sophomore Kaiya Simmons and junior Kailie Boswell-Snodgrass had three hits each, including a double and two RBIs for Simmonds and an RBI for Boswell-Snodgrass, and senior Alejandra Emerson doubled, single and batted in four runs.
Emerson was also the Mustangs pitcher and gave up seven hits and four runs over five innings.
Oakdale 6, Kimball 5
The Oakdale Mustangs had a 6-0 lead before Kimball got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning of Friday’s game at Kimball High. The Jaguars kept scoring into the seventh inning but ended up just short of the win.
Senior Cheli Navarette had two hits and batted in a run, sophomore Sophia Coronado had two hits, and senior Leah Richardson and freshman Bianca Quintero also batted in runs for Kimball.
Freshman Allie Vincent pitched seven innings and gave up eight hits and six runs, three of them earned.
Millennium 16, Mountain House 0
The Falcons pounded out 18 hits on Friday at Mountain House High, taking a 7-0 lead after three inning and rallying again in the fourth and fifth innings for the 16-0 win.
Senior Emily Cabral led the way for the Millennium team with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs, and Jocelyn Hernandez also homered, singled twice and drove in two runs. Junior Annaliese Anaya-Morford also had three hits, including triple, plus three RBIs, and senior Paige Faaborg had three hits and batted in a run.
Freshman pitcher Alicia Robinson gave up six hits and no runs over five innings.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
