Rampage Varsity Football

Osani Gayles eludes a crew of defenders for another touchdown in the Rampage varsity team’s 38-7 win over the South Stockton Vikings.

 Courtesy of Robert Garcia/Tracy Rampage

Contributed by Tracy Rampage

For the second year in a row, the Tracy Rampage Football and Cheer program put all four teams in the Delta Youth Football League (DYFL) Super Bowl on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Franklin High in Stockton.  They improved on last year's showing by winning the trophy at three levels: Junior Novice (8U), Novice (10U) and Varsity (14U).

