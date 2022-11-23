Contributed by Tracy Rampage
For the second year in a row, the Tracy Rampage Football and Cheer program put all four teams in the Delta Youth Football League (DYFL) Super Bowl on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Franklin High in Stockton. They improved on last year's showing by winning the trophy at three levels: Junior Novice (8U), Novice (10U) and Varsity (14U).
This is the first time a team from the South Division of the DYFL has won three championships and only the second time it’s ever been done (Northwest Trojans 2017). This is the first Super Bowl trophy for Rampage Junior Novice and Novice levels. The Varsity program has now won back-to-back Super Bowls in the DYFL including three consecutive Super Bowls dating back to the Central Valley Youth Football and Cheer (CVYFC) Super Bowl in 2019.
“A perfect season for us as the Rampage varsity staff and another great group of young men,” said varsity Head Coach Nate Valencia.
“I truly feel that our success over the years is the by-product of our continued commitment to making men through the life lessons gained through this great sport. Our focus is to put the most prepared players on to the next level whether it be on the field or in the classroom.”
Varsity: Rampage 38, Vikings 7
The Rampage Varsity team took on the South Stockton Vikings in a rematch of a regular season game the Rampage had won 29-6. The Rampage dominated again for the 38-7 win.
Rampage started the game with a touchdown on their first possession. After a crucial 28-yard catch on third-and-long by wide receiver Isaiah Mitchell, Quarterback Brady Brown connected with Osani Gayles for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Vincent Cosme kicked the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 rampage.
The Rampage defense dominated all night and started the game with a three-and-out. On the next offensive possession Brown again connected with Gayles for a 29-yard TD to make it 14-0. The Rampage defense regained control of the ball with a Jacoby Johnson fumble recovery. The offense stumbled on the following possession, but reasserted their authority by scoring two unanswered touchdowns to go up 26-0.
The Rampage threw a knockout blow with only 45 seconds left in the first half when Brown again connected with Gayles for a 65-yard touchdown to make it 32-0. Brown ended the half 11/16 for 248 yds and 4 TDs. Gayles was the recipient of all 4 TD passes and poured in another one on the ground to account for all five Rampage TD’s. The final TD came in the third quarter when Gayles batted a Vikings pass in the air, caught it and took it back 100 yards for the touchdown to make it 38-0. The Vikings were able to get on the board in the third quarter by picking up a Rampage fumble and taking it back 65 yards for the TD.
The Rampage played stout defense and limited the Vikings to only 55 yards of total offense on the night. Leading the defense in tackles was Freddie Ramos. Several others contributed to the charge including Kaeden Gulko, David Falepouono, and Daniel Craig. Three interceptions, one from Devin Harris and another two from Gayles, including his 100 yard pick-six, were key plays for the Rampage defense. This was the 22nd straight win for the program dating back to the second game of the 2021 season, and the Rampage varsity is now 33-2 in the past 3 years.
Junior Varsity: Titans 25, Rampage 0
The Rampage Junior Varsity team faced the undefeated Cesar Chavez Jr. Titans in a rematch of a regular season game that the Titans won 32-7.
Final score for the Super Bowl was Titans 25, Rampage 0.
The Junior Varsity season defense was led by Jordan Alvarado, Cassen Edwards, Rico Ramirez, T.J. Yandell, King’Q Williams. The offense was also led by Alvarado and Williams, as well as Tyler Fantazia, Liam Young, and A.J. Byrd.
Novice: Rampage 18, Colts 12
The Rampage Novice team played the Lodi Colts and got a chance to avenge their only loss of the season. The first time around the Colts narrowly beat the Rampage 13-12. This time around the Rampage flexed their league-leading offense and defense and was able to beat the Colts 18-12.
On the offensive side, Jalen Davis led the way rushing with 72 yds and one TD followed by Keishaun Anderson with 60 yards and one TD and Alex Montenegro with 19 yards and one TD. Davis also led the way passing with five completions for 76 yards. His favorite target was Montenegro who had two catches for 16 yards. Aiden Gonzalez, Lawrenz Shadrick-Brice, and Armahni Talton each also had a single catch.
On the defensive side Shadrick-Brice and Montenegro led the team with three solo tackles with a host of other Rampage with two tackles each. Kash Aragon had a single forced fumble. Montenegro and Diovanni Falepuono each had a tackle for loss. Falepuono also accounted for the lone sack for the team.
Junior Novice: Rampage 19, Trojans 14
The Rampage Junior Novice team faced an undefeated Northwest Trojans team which was a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl. In that game Rampage came up short and was looking forward to getting a second chance at the champs.
The Trojans had been dominant all season but Rampage finished the regular season with the number one offense and defense in the league and felt like they matched up well with the power house Trojans. The game was a back-and-forth battle but the Rampage was able to prevail in the end 19-14. The Tracy Rampage Junior Novice team ended the season 11-1.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
