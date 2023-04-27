Contributed by Noel Colina
Nine Boston Marathons and one Boston Marathon Virtual in Tracy in 2020 later, I’ve just finished the 127th Boston Marathon on Patriot’s Day, Monday, April 17.
This was a celebration run, having already qualified to the 2024 Boston Marathon earlier, finishing about 16 minutes faster than the Boston Qualifying (BQ) time last March at the Modesto Marathon.
This was a celebration run, having already qualified to the 2024 Boston Marathon earlier, finishing about 16 minutes faster than the Boston Qualifying (BQ) time last March at the Modesto Marathon.
The race strategy was for a negative split with the last half marathon (13 miles) faster than the first half. To accomplish this, during 18 weeks of training, I practiced at the start of each session, about 5-15 seconds slower than average marathon goal pace of 8 minutes per mile and finishing faster in the last few miles of the intervals training, tempo runs and long runs. Each week of training progressed up to 60 miles per week.
The last long run of training was the Modesto Marathon, 22 days before the Boston Marathon and before tapering.
In Modesto, I was able to execute my strategy of running slower in the first half, then ran an average of about 15 seconds faster per mile in the last 10 miles to finish with a negative split and a 2024 BQ time of 3:33.55 -- about 16 minutes faster than the BQ standard.
Having successfully executed my plan to reach my goal in Modesto, I had the confidence to perform the same strategy of slowing down at the first downhill miles of the Boston Marathon course and patiently conserved energy for the hills in the latter part of the course.
At the Hopkinton starting line, there was slight drizzle and cool weather until mile 14, about 3-4 miles away from HeartBreak Hill, where the rain poured.
I continued to thrive in cold and rainy weather conditions having set my best time of 3:30 hours in Boston in 2015 under similar conditions. In soggy and wet conditions, I expectedly lost time at the hills, but only about a minute per mile at Heartbreak Hill in miles 20 and 21.
From mile 22 to the finish line at 26.2 miles, I was able to run at 15 seconds below my average goal pace per mile. I was able to finish with a negative split and a second BQ at the Boston Marathon, 22 days after the Modesto Marathon.
Unlike Modesto’s flat course, Boston’s hilly course and Heartbreak Hill had me expecting slower finish times. I finished 11 minutes faster than BQ standard.
It was the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 and a memorial was built near the finish line. The usual Boston crowds, hospitality and loudest cheers provided motivation to all runners around the world participating.
