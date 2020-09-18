Rebecca Dubie, 13, of Tracy, is the top driver for 2020 at the Madera Speedway in the MAVTV Western Scale Racing Association Mini Cup series.
After six events in the seven-race series Rebecca holds a solid leader over her closest rival, Harley Kennealy. Rebecca has won five of the six races so far, with one race left to go on Oct. 17.
Her latest victory came at the Race 2B Drug Free event on Sept. 5, where she led for most of the race in the main event only to be passed by Kennealy on the 16th of 26 laps. Rebecca took the lead back at the end to come in 1 second ahead of her rival.
She finished the race in 23 minutes, 20.782 seconds, reaching a top speed of 65.326 mph on the second to last lap on the 1/3-mile paved oval track. It brings her point total to 340, 9 points ahead of Kennealy going into the final event next month.
Rebecca is a GATE student at Monte Vista Middle School and has raced since she was 5 years old, starting out on the quarter midgets at Tri Valley Quarter Midget Association in Livermore. She started in the Minicups in 2018, racing cars that are a 1/3-scale and run on a Honda GX390 motor.
Last year she came in second in the points standings at Stockton 99 Speedway, and this year she is racing as part of the MAVTV race series at Madera Speedway.
