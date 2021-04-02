Batters from both the Tracy and West softball teams had a big day at the plate. By the time Tracy won it on the 10-run mercy rule, 15-5, in the sixth inning the two local teams had combined for four home runs.
West sophomore leadoff batter Frankie Paz hit the first one, a shot to deep right field, and Paz sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
“I knew it was going to come down the middle. I had a full count on me, and I just swung and it went over the right fielder’s head and kept rolling,” she said.
Three more base hits for sophomores Laila Vallejos and Ava Seguin and senior Trista Zieska gave the Wolf Pack a 3-0 lead, which didn’t last long.
Tracy junior Vanessa Lang reached on a dropped third strike, seniors Kaela Jones and Aaliyah Jenkins both singled to load the bases, and senior Maddie McElley came to the plate with two out and drilled a shot over the left-center-field fence for a grand slam. It was her second home run of the season, and she ended up going four-for-four Tuesday with another home run in the sixth inning and two doubles. She drove in seven of the Bulldogs’ 15 runs.
“That first one felt pretty good off the bat. I had bases loaded so I just had to put the ball in play for my team,” McElley said. “My personal confidence level has definitely increased over the games and today helped it a lot.”
West briefly took a 5-4 lead in the top of the third when junior Kiara Blanchard hit a two-run homer over the center field fence.
“Coming in I was a little nervous, but that’s just because of the home rivalry against our friends, against our neighbors,” Blanchard said. “As the game got on, I think we gained our confidence and that’s when we started ramping things up.”
Tracy tied it up in the bottom of the third when senior Alle Perea tripled and McElley doubled to bring in the run. West didn’t score again and Tracy scored nine runs on nine hits in the fifth and sixth innings, including senior Ashley Sansoni’s walk-off RBI single to end the game.
Tracy totaled 17 hits, including three doubles for junior Janelle Bergmann, who also drove in a run. Jones totaled three hits, including her home run and a triple, Perea had two hits, and juniors Lexy Melo and Katelyn Bridgeman drove in runs. West’s six hits also included a single for Auri Cueva.
Tracy junior starting pitcher Hannah Schaller allowed four hits and five runs, three of them earned, over four innings, and she struck out four batters. Jones pitched two innings and allowed one hit, and she struck out three batters.
Paz pitched all six innings for West, and 12 of Tracy’s 15 runs were earned, and she struck out five batters.
“I felt like I was doing good, but I feel like I kind of slowed down a little bit when they started hitting a little bit more,” Paz said. “I feel like we’re going to have a good season. I just feel like we need to get more work in and get more confidence in all of our players.”
Kimball 15, Sierra 1
The Jaguars pounded out 14 hits on Monday in their 15-1 win against Sierra High of Manteca. It was the first time that Kimball has beat Sierra, a traditional Valley Oak League leader, since April 23, 2014. Sierra has led not only the VOL but has also won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 title in three of the five years between 2015 and 2019.
In Monday’s game, the Sierra team scored first but Kimball came back with five runs in the bottom of the first inning and continued scoring in every inning, winning the game in five innings on the 10-run mercy rule.
Senior Cheli Navarette led with way with three base hits, including two doubles, and she batted in six runs. Senior Leah Richardson, juniors Mackenzie Sorenson and Cecelia Zazueta Macias and sophomore Sophia Coronado also doubled and drove in runs. Freshman Olivia Rinker double as well.
Freshman Allie Vincent pitched three innings and gave up four hits and a run, and freshman Cassandra Duke pitched two innings and allowed a hit and no runs.
West 9, Mountain House 1
The Mountain House Mustangs scored first in Monday’s game at West High, only to see the Wolf Pack bats come alive in the second and third innings as West took a 5-1 lead. The Wolf Pack rallied for four more runs in the fifth inning to make it a 9-1 game.
West had nine hits, including three for senior Jennalynn Salinas, with multiple hits also for junior Kiara Blanchard and senior Trista Zieska. Sophomore starting pitcher Ava Seguin allowed three hits for the win.
The Mustangs totaled four hits, including a double and an RBI for senior Emma Fry, a double and a single for sophomore Kaiya Simmons and single for sophomore Avery Pickering. Senior Alejandra Emerson pitched four innings and gave up eight hits, and five runs, and sophomore Brooke Carpenter gave up two hits over two innings and gave up four unearned runs.
Elk Grove 8, Tracy 3
The Elk Grove softball team rallied for four run in the top of the seventh inning to extend a 4-3 lead into an 8-3 win on Friday at the Tracy Sports Complex. The game was tied 3-3 after the first inning and Elk Grove pulled ahead with a run in the fourth.
Senior Ashley Sansoni batted in two runs for Tracy, senior Kaela Jones had two hits, junior Katelyn Bridgeman doubled, and senior Aaliyah Jenkins and junior Vanessa Lang also had base hits.
Jones pitched all seven innings and allowed seven hits, six walks and eight runs.
Kimball 10, Manteca 1
The Jaguars rallied for five runs in the second inning and four more in the third on their way to a 10-1 win at Manteca High on Friday. Kimball totaled 13 hits, with 10 players getting hits.
Junior Mackenzie Sorenson went two-for-four and batted in three runs. Seniors Cheli Navarette and Arianna Retuta drove in two runs each, and sophomore Alyssa Ochoa and freshmen Olivia Rinker also drove in runs.
Freshman pitcher Allie Vincent went all seven innings and gave up five hits and she struck out four batters.
West 7, St. Mary’s 1
Sophomore pitcher Frankie Paz struck out 12 St. Mary’s batters over seven innings in West’s 7-1 win at home on March 25 over St. Mary’s.
West opened with Ava Seguin hitting a two-RBI single. West continued scoring over the next four innings, totaling 10 hits for the day including three for Jennalyn Salinas. Seguin and Kiara Blanchard had two hits each and drove in two runs each.
Tracy 16, Tokay 3
Tracy High’s softball team opened with an eight-run rally at Tokay High on March 25, and then scored again in the fourth and sixth innings to wrap the game up with a 16-3 win.
The Bulldogs collected 14 hits for the day, including senior Aaliyah Jenkins home run. Jenkins batted in three runs, as did juniors Krysten Correll and Vanessa Lang. Senior Kaela Jones knocked out three base hits including a double, and seniors Alle Perea, Maddie McElley and Jayden Estabrook and junior Lexy Melo also batted in runs.
Senior Danica Larwill allowed nine hits and three runs, including one earned run, over six innings and she struck out six batters.
