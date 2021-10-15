The West and Tracy water polo teams faced off in their Tri-City Athletic League match on Tuesday, with Tracy winning both the varsity boys and girls games.
Varsity girls: Tracy 16, West 6
The Tracy High girls prevailed 16-6 in their match against West. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-0 lead, with juniors Lillian Gunther and Ariana Munoz leading the way, before West got on the scoreboard on a shot from junior Kalila Shrive. Seniors Sydney Busevac and Makayla Thomas also scored for Tracy. Shrive and the West offense continued to attack the Tracy goal late in the first quarter, only to find the goal well-defended by Tracy junior goalie Makena Martinez.
The Bulldogs extended their lead in the second quarter on shots from Munoz and juniors Melanie Couch and Alyssa Leyva, while West scored on a shot from junior Sydney Garcia, plus another goal from Shrive on an assist from junior Ciera Chan.
The Bulldogs spread the ball around on offense in the second half, and by the end nearly everyone on the Tracy roster had scored. Munoz totaled four goals, Gunther scored three, Busevac scored two, and senior Ellie Moore and juniors Jillian Fry, Halee Kleebsamut and Sophia Meyers also contributed goals for Tracy in the second half.
West scored three more goals in the second half, including a penalty shot for Shrive plus late goals from junior Sydney Garcia and senior Jaycee Cogger. The Wolf Pack also had strong defense in freshman Athena Pastran and junior goalie Natalie Urteaga.
Munoz said that the Bulldog team continues to improve, with mostly juniors who have joined the varsity team since last year.
“We have an amazing addition to our team, Lilly (Gunther), and I also think that our team is just like a family. Compared to other teams we have a lot of communications skills,” she said. “I think we’ve grown stronger together and that has helped us through the season.”
West has a team of relatively young players, with only three seniors. Shrive said that the progress of the new players is encouraging.
“We saw a lot of improvement today with our girls. Most of them have just joined the team and don’t have a lot of water polo experience. Athena, she was doing great today. Very aggressive,” she said, adding that team unity is the Wolf Pack’s strong point.
“We’ve been working on our bond as team, just getting to know each other more, welcoming the new freshmen and sophomores. They’ve been very respectful and team players, working for the team to get better.”
Varsity boys: Tracy 19, West 6
Tracy High junior Jacob Herren led the way for the Bulldogs as they took an 8-2 first quarter lead on their way to a 19-6 win at West High on Tuesday. Senior Micah Masten and juniors Bryant Martinez, Kanoa Stoddard and Tyler Pahulu also contributed goals for the Bulldogs.
West kept up the offensive pressure, with senior Diego Castro leading the attacks up the middle and scoring both of Tracy’s first-quarter goals. Tracy junior goalie Nicholas Aquino protected the goal to prevent West from scoring in the second quarter, with Tracy holding a 13-2 lead at the half.
Herren scored three more goals for Tracy in the second half, and Stoddard and junior Thomas Metge and senior Brett Morris also contributed goals for Tracy in the second half. Herren totaled eight goals for the day, and Masten and Stoddard totaled three each.
“I felt like we had a lot of good communication, and it was a really good team game. Talking helped the goals go in,” Herren said, adding that the varsity team includes mostly young players who are eager to get better.
“It was looking promising from the start and as the season went on during practices, we’ve gotten a lot more fused together as a team, more cohesive, and we’ve become more of a team than ever.”
Castro scored five of West’s goals and sophomore Angel Benitez scored one in the third quarter.
Castro, a fourth-year member of the Wolf Pack team, said the matchup with Tracy is the one his team looks forward to the most.
“Tracy is the team we try our hardest against and we try to push every new member of the program to try their hardest in this game and I feel we did that,” he said. “We practiced a new defense that we never tried before and that worked out. We got the grip of it towards the end and I’m really proud of my team for that.”
“We work our game around mostly shooting and taking good shots, so I feel like we played a good game at the end, moving the ball around and taking a lot of shots and overwhelming them.”
Castro is the only senior on a team made up most of sophomores and freshmen and said this year has been about welcoming players new to the sport and developing them as players.
“If you join the polo team you’re going to be accepted and it’s going to be a close bond. We care about each other. We hang out outside of school. We do a lot of things together. It’s a good place to be.”
Varsity girls: Los Banos 17, Mountain House 7
The Mountain House Mustangs hosted the Los Banos Tigers on Wednesday, with the Mountain House varsity girls taking the 17-7 loss. The teams started off with a strong defensive game with Los Banos taking a 2-1 lead first quarter lead. The Tigers pulled ahead 8-3 at the half. The teams traded goals in the third quarter before the Tigers outscored the Mustangs in the fourth.
Junior Dominque Nazareno led the Mountain House offense with four goals, and senior Soo-Ann Kim contributed three goals.
Varsity girls: Johansen 10, Mountain House 7
The Mustangs played a strong first half on Monday at Mountain House High, leading in the first quarter and playing to a 6-5 lead at the half. The Johansen Vikings then held the Mustangs scoreless in the third quarter and allowed only one goal in the fourth, bringing Johansen the 10-7 win.
Senior Maya Sharma led the Mustang offense with four goals, and sophomore Bria Eaquinto and juniors Dominque Nazareno and Harsini Prakash each scored a goal.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.