The Tracy High Bulldogs will keep the Crosstown Classic football trophy for another year after their 54-8 win on Friday over the West High Wolf Pack at Steve Lopez Stadium.
It was the 24th game between the local rival, with this year’s contest a unique event just because of the ways that COVID-19 restrictions have affected football and sports in general this year. The game concludes a 5-week season, instead of the usual 10, and there will be no playoffs or state championship games.
Regardless of restrictions and abbreviated schedules players on both teams were happy they could get in a season
“It was quick, real quick. Gone in the blink of an eye, but I wouldn’t change anything,” said Tracy junior quarterback Drew Frederick. “We really just wanted to come out here and compete and have fun.”
“We all worked for each other, the last night for all of these seniors. We wanted to do as good as we could for them”
Tracy finished with a 2-3 record, winning last week against Tokay and then beating West on Friday.
Tracy senior Chase Henderson said the annual rivalry game was a fitting way to end the short season.
“West has fought hard this year,” he said. “We just wanted to put our seniors out there so they could have one last blast.”
Even with a short season the Tracy team has grown enough to influence next year’s team.
“The juniors worked really well with us. Next year they’re going to be great. I feel like we didn’t have much time to prepare, but the time we did have we enjoyed.”
West (0-4) suited up 15 players Friday after taking a week off to make sure the team could have enough healthy players to compete in the crosstown game.
“Sometimes we had 12 kids that could play, and sometimes we were out there with 10 because two would be hurt,” West junior quarterback Kyler Hickman said, adding that even with just four games it felt like a long season.
“Tonight I think we really stepped up. From our last game we really improved a great amount,” he added. “We’ve got two guys on the team who are playing two sports at once, but we’re all brothers. Shortened season or not, we’re out here playing.”
Tracy controlled the game from the start. The Bulldogs scored on all but two of their possessions. Henderson led the charge on the opening drive and junior Austin Ho-Sy scored on a 37-yard run. Khalil Walls scored on an 80-yard run the first play after the punt on Tracy’s next possession, and a pair of penalties pushed the Wolf Pack up against its goal line right after the kickoff, and Bulldog seniors William Hasten and Jacob Shrout made a tackle in the end zone to score a safety and make it a 15-0 game.
Tracy lost the ball on a fumble on its next possession, with West junior Jaron Chavarria making the recovery, but the Pack again went three-and-out and Tracy scored three plays later Henderson’s 46-yard run up the right side to put the Bulldogs up 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.
West got into Tracy territory when Hickman completed a 39-yard pass to junior Noah Abregana, but soon was forced again to give up the ball.
Walls scored again for Tracy on a 30-yard run at the start of the second quarter, and West answered with the Wolf Pack’s only touchdown of the game when senior Jamal Martin broke through the line and made a 69-yard run up the left side to the end zone. Martin also ran in the 2-point conversion.
“I just had the line blocking for me,” Martin said. “I saw a hole and took it, and was hoping I didn’t get caught running. I was just happy and grateful that my teammates were able to help me score a touchdown.”
He said that the Wolf Pack expected the Tracy team to put up a tough game, but nearly everyone on the West team will be back next year for another crosstown game.
“We just had a tough time playing against them, but next year they’ll be able to match that energy and come out and try to win.”
The Bulldogs scored two more times in the second quarter, including a 53-yard run for junior Dwayne Thomas and a 3-yard run form Humza Lionab, making it a 41-8 game at the half.
Tracy scored again in the third quarter, a 57-yard run for Frederick, and in the fourth on a 45-yard run for Ho-Sy.
The Bulldogs covered 449 yards of offense, including 423 yards rushing with Ho-Sy covering 113 yards on three carries, Frederick with 86 yards on seven runs, Walls with 85 yards on two runs, and Henderson with 72 yards on five runs.
West finished with 113 yards of offense, with the Pack’s rushing yardage affected by Tracy’s line pushing the Wolf Pack back on most of West’s possessions. Tracy seniors Cameron Pereira and Joseph Perry combined for two quarterback sacks and three tackles for losses, and Pereira also forced a fumble, which junior Kevin Sette recovered, at the start of the fourth quarter.
West coach Steve Anastasio said his team put up a good contest Friday, considering that every player had to contribute on both sides of the ball and the team has little flexibility for substitutions.
“We did get some good plays and we missed some,” Anastasio said, adding that with only two seniors on the team, Martin and lineman Anthony Daricek, the West team is split between juniors and sophomores, including some playing their first season of football.
“I saw some growth with our juniors and our sophomores. I even saw a lot of growth with Jamal. He came out of nowhere and he’s just been a true leader this year and he’s done a great job for us and it will be sad to see him and Anthony go. We return everybody else, and they made us better.”
Tracy coach Matt Shrout said he expected the Tracy team would have the advantage going into Friday’s game, and also knew that West would put up a fight.
“That team having that many players and sticking through the whole season, playing four of the five games and never giving up and never complaining, I just have the utmost respect for them as players,” he said. Even knowing they outmatched West, Shrout said the Bulldog players kept their focus.
“They did what they were supposed to. We got everybody in a lot, so I was good with that.”
Shrout added that he was grateful that the team had a season at all.
“You held your breath every time you COVID tested. Our district was very supportive of us. Got us out of some jams that we might have been in,” he said. “Our seniors, it feels bad for them but I feel like they got enough out of what could have been nothing.”
Shrout also said that this was his last game as Tracy High’s head football coach. He will continue as Tracy High’s athletic director, but wanted to take time to travel during the next football season as his son, Jacob, and three other Tracy players head to Puget Sound University in Washington.
“I’ve been doing this for 11 years. I’ve been coaching football for over 20. I just think that it’s a good time. Being athletic director now I’d like to be able to do some of the stuff I’ve done as football coach over the last 10 years and do it to the whole sports program. Do some of that fundraising and community things, and really build what Tracy High athletics is.”
Patterson 71, Mountain House 14
The Mountain House Mustangs finished the season at 1-3, closing with a 71-14 loss at Patterson High on Friday. Senior Gabe Martinez scored on a receiving touchdown, and freshman quarterback Amare Brooks scored his first career touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.