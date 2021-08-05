Osani Gayles of Tracy extended his string of Junior Olympic podium appearances last week, hitting a third-place mark of 5.25 meters (17 feet, 2¼ inches) in the long jump at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics, held July 26 to Aug. 1 at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
He competed among 73 athletes in the 11-12 boys long jump on July 28 and recorded his best distance on his fifth of six jumps. His father Eddie Gayles reported that Osani had knee pain issues this year and was recording inconsistent marks but stepped up when he needed to and recorded his best marks yet at the national competition.
He came into the Junior Olympics long jump competition as the 15th seed, having previously recorded a jump of 15-11¾. His first jump of the day (16-9¼) was good enough for the No. 2 mark among the eight athletes who advanced to the final round.
He finished one centimeter shy of second place, with Jaiden Jones of Washington D.C. logging a jump of 5.26 meters (17-3¼) for the silver medal. Winner of the event was Samuel Warren Jr. of Gainsville, Fla., claiming the gold medal with a leap of 5.34 meters (17-6¼).
At the 2019 USATF Junior Olympics Osani won gold in the 9-10 division with a jump of 14-10¾. He placed second (14-10½) at the 2018 AAU Junior Olympics in the 9-year-old division, and in 2017 he placed third (13-0¼) in the 8-and-under division at the USATF Junior Olympics.
Osani is a member of God Speed Track Club out of Stockton and is entering the seventh grade at Jefferson Middle School. He also plays for the Tracy Rampage youth football team.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
