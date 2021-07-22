The Tracy Tritons Swim Club competed in the final event of the Mid Valley Swim League season in a three-way meet at Ripon High School against the Ripon Sea Lions and the Discovery Bay River Otters.
The River Otters were the top team with a score of 1,361. The Tritons finished with a team score of 1,010, and the Sea Lions had a score of 939. The Tritons had 13 swimmers take first place in their events, including swimmers who won multiple events.
In the age 7-8 boys, Adam Prellwitz won all three of his events, including the 50-yard freestyle (39.43), 25 backstroke (23.84) and 25 freestyle (18.48).
Also claiming three wins was Joelle Abris in the 13-14 girls division. She placed first in the 100 individual medley (1:12.34), 50 butterfly (29.20) and 50 freestyle (27.72).
Multiple event winners also included Jaxson Gonzales, 6-and-under boys 50 freestyle (52.26) and 25 freestyle (22.39); Amandataylor Morelos, 11-12 girls 100 individual medley (1:15.56) and 50 butterfly (32.15); Freddie Mendoza, 15-16 boys 100 freestyle (56.19) and 100 backstroke (1:09.51); and Sheeva Farahani, 17-18 girls 100 individual medley (1:18.61) and 50 freestyle (29.96).
Other first-place swimmers included William Yee, 6-and-under boys 25 backstroke (27.50); John Adams, 6-and-under boys 25 breaststroke (34.02); Alexis Gonzales, 7-8 girls 50 freestyle (40.16); Seth Fobert, 11-12 boys 100 freestyle (1:14.45); Jaden Abris, 11-12 boys 50 butterfly (38.61); Nicholas Aquino, 15-16 boys 100 butterfly (1:17.56); and Cruz Fairfield, 17-18 boys 100 individual medley (1:05.78).
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
______________________________________________________________
Tracy Tritons vs. Ripon Sea Lions and Discovery Bay River Otters
Saturday, Ripon High School
6 and under mixed
100 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (William Yee, Cadence O'Neill, Tim Cucinelli, Jaxson Gonzales), 1:43.36.
6 and under girls
50 freestyle - 2, Cadence O'Neill, 54.14. 3, Kendall Woods, 56.82.
25 backstroke - 4, Kendall Woods, 33.94. 6, Cadence O'Neill, 38.45.
25 freestyle - 2, Cadence O'Neill, 24.39. 4, Kendall Woods, 27.11.
6 and under boys
50 freestyle - 1, Jaxson Gonzales, 52.26. 2, William Yee, 1:00.03. 3, Tim Cucinelli, 1:01.35. 5, Frank Morelos, 1:21.21. 6, Milo Miller, 1:32.30.
25 backstroke - 1, William Yee, 27.50. 4, Tim Cucinelli, 33.90. 5, Frank Morelos, 41.11. 6, John Adams, 44.74. 8, Milo Miller, 57.83.
25 breaststroke - 1, John Adams, 34.02.
25 freestyle - 1, Jaxson Gonzales, 22.39. 3, William Yee, 26.29. 4, Tim Cucinelli, 27.60. 5, John Adams, 28.84. 7, Frank Morelos, 33.15.
7-8 girls
50 freestyle - 1, Alexis Gonzales, 40.16. 6, Penny Roberts, 50.12. 7, Hazel Martin, 52.79.
25 butterfly - 4, Alexis Gonzales, 25.56. 5, Ruby Fobert, 26.92. 7, Kolby Adams, 31.65.
25 backstroke - 2, Penny Roberts, 23.44. 7, Ruby Fobert, 26.76.
25 breaststroke - 2, Kolby Adams, 27.19.
25 freestyle - 2, Alexis Gonzales, 18.53. 4, Penny Roberts, 20.75. 6, Kolby Adams, 21.32. 7, Vivienne Kohn, 22.75.
100 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Penny Roberts, Kolby Adams, Alexis Gonzales, Hazel Martin), 1:41.65.
100 freestyle relay - 2, Tritons (Hazel Martin, Vivienne Kohn, Penny Roberts, Alexis Gonzales), 1:33.00.
7-8 boys
50 freestyle - 1, Adam Prellwitz, 39.43. 5, Mason Reid, 50.08. 8, Roman Eaquinto, 52.95.
25 backstroke - 1, Adam Prellwitz, 23.84. 4, Roman Eaquinto, 27.10. 8, Reece Miller, 30.83.
25 breaststroke - 2, Mason Reid, 29.68.
25 freestyle - 1, Adam Prellwitz, 18.48. 2, Mason Reid, 21.09. 4, Roman Eaquinto, 24.22. 8, Reece Miller, 27.51.
100 freestyle relay - 3, Tritons (Roman Eaquinto, Adam Prellwitz, Reece Miller, Mason Reid), 1:47.08.
9-10 girls
100 individual medley - 4, Giuliana Dennard, 1:32.29. 7, Olivia Kohn, 1:51.80.
100 freestyle - 5, Zeeba Jeddi, 1:20.15. 6, Olivia Kohn, 1:28.92.
50 butterfly - 3, Zeeba Jeddi, 44.32. 6, Gabby Morales, 58.46.
50 breaststroke - 3, Giuliana Dennard, 47.69. 6, Olivia Kohn, 51.07.
50 freestyle - 2, Giuliana Dennard, 34.94. 5, Zeeba Jeddi, 35.57. 8, Mia Fritz, 40.98.
200 medley relay - 3, Tritons (Reagan Martin, Mia Fritz, Zeeba Jeddi, Giuliana Dennard), 3:12.72.
200 freestyle relay - 3, Tritons (Giuliana Dennard, Olivia Kohn, Reagan Martin, Zeeba Jeddi), 2:37.99.
9-10 boys
100 freestyle - 5, Jackson Hawkins, 1:34.22. 6, Sebastian Raygoza, 1:37.24.
50 butterfly - 4, Isaac Yupanqui, 1:11.67.
50 backstroke - 6, Vincenzo Eaquinto, 47.06. 8, Sebastian Raygoza, 52.41.
50 breaststroke - 3, Mason Sander, 51.80. 5, Jack Nielsen, 53.88. 7, Evan Booe, 59.52.
50 freestyle - 4, Jackson Hawkins, 37.92. 5, Jack Nielsen, 38.09. 7, Vincenzo Eaquinto, 39.85.
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Vincenzo Eaquinto, Mason Sander, Jackson Hawkins, Jack Nielsen), 3:08.58.
200 freestyle relay - 2, Tritons (Jackson Hawkins, Vincenzo Eaquinto, Sebastian Raygoza, Jack Nielsen), 2:44.03.
11-12 girls
100 individual medley - 1, Amandataylor Morelos, 1:15.56. 3, Beatrice Wood, 1:22.51. 8, Cailee Booe, 1:33.77.
100 freestyle - 3, Kiera Kendrix, 1:10.55. 6, Emorsyn Gunnell, 1:17.98. 7, Sofia Leyva, 1:18.17. 8, Sofia Eaquinto, 1:25.10.
50 butterfly - 1, Amandataylor Morelos, 32.15. 6, Kiera Kendrix, 38.06. 8, Laurel Pieretti, 41.23.
50 backstroke - 2, Cindy Nguyen, 35.98. 5, Kiera Kendrix, 38.54. 6, Laurel Pieretti, 39.35. 8, Sofia Leyva, 42.45.
50 breaststroke - 2, Amandataylor Morelos, 40.39. 6, Beatrice Wood, 43.34. 7, Cailee Booe, 45.94.
50 freestyle - 4, Beatrice Wood, 32.26. 7, Emorsyn Gunnell, 33.42.
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Cindy Nguyen, Beatrice Wood, Amandataylor Morelos, Kiera Kendrix), 2:20.61.
200 freestyle relay - 2, Tritons (Amandataylor Morelos, Beatrice Wood, Sofia Leyva, Kiera Kendrix), 2:05.86.
11-12 boys
100 individual medley - 4, Jaden Abris, 1:26.65. 5, Sam Witham, 1:27.57. 8, Raymond LaCourse, 1:33.16.
100 freestyle - 1, Seth Fobert, 1:14.45. 2, Julian Abris, 1:14.73. 5, Thomas Moore, 1:20.19.
50 butterfly - 1, Jaden Abris, 38.61. 3, Sam Witham, 41.74.
50 backstroke - 2, Gryphon Stevers, 40.13. 4, Luke Alger, 40.74. 5, Seth Fobert, 42.26. 8, Julian Abris, 44.57.
50 breaststroke - 3, Jaden Abris, 42.26. 5, Raymond LaCourse, 44.71. 8, Dominic Ramos, 46.59.
50 freestyle - 5, Gryphon Stevers, 33.63. 6, Seth Fobert, 33.77. 7, Julian Abris, 34.04. 8, Raymond LaCourse, 34.06.
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Luke Alger, Jaden Abris, Sam Witham, Seth Fobert), 2:36.20.
200 freestyle relay - 2, Tritons (Jaden Abris, Sam Witham, Julian Abris, Seth Fobert), 2:12.08.
13-14 girls
100 individual medley - 1, Joelle Abris, 1:12.34.
100 freestyle - 5, Skylar Payne, 1:08.64. 6, Mckenzie Spear, 1:08.67. 7, Katelyn Mash, 1:08.74. 8, Kaylah Aguilar, 1:10.21.
50 butterfly - 1, Joelle Abris, 29.20. 3, Katelyn Mash, 33.91.
50 backstroke - 3, Kaylah Aguilar, 35.36. 4, Skylar Payne, 36.93. 7, Mckenzie Spear, 37.31.
50 freestyle - 1, Joelle Abris, 27.72. 3, Mckenzie Spear, 30.20. 4, Skylar Payne, 30.29. 8, Katelyn Mash, 30.91.
200 freestyle relay - 2, Tritons (Skylar Payne, Kaylah Aguilar, Katelyn Mash, Joelle Abris), 1:59.28.
13-14 boys
100 freestyle - 5, Jakob Gehmlich, 1:11.00.
50 butterfly - 2, Owen Moore, 34.58.
50 backstroke - 2, Owen Moore, 33.91. 4, Jakob Gehmlich, 37.85. 5, Liam Fobert, 43.95.
50 breaststroke - 3, Jakob Gehmlich, 47.83. 4, Liam Fobert, 50.05.
50 freestyle - 6, Owen Moore, 32.28. 7, Liam Fobert, 33.11.
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Owen Moore, Jakob Gehmlich, Isaiah Guevara, Liam Fobert), 2:51.29.
200 freestyle relay - 2, Tritons (Owen Moore, Jakob Gehmlich, Liam Fobert, Isaiah Guevara), 2:07.47.
15-16 girls
100 individual medley - 8, Katie Morelos, 1:33.90.
100 freestyle - 5, Magan Jiang, 1:22.22. 6, Bria Eaquinto, 1:28.13.
100 butterfly - 2, Bria Eaquinto, 1:44.25.
100 backstroke - 3, Katie Morelos, 1:33.32. 5, Magan Jiang, 1:37.32. 6, Kayla Haliczer, 1:46.22.
100 breaststroke - 5, Magan Jiang, 1:42.64. 6, Katie Morelos, 1:42.85.
50 freestyle - 8, Bria Eaquinto, 36.55.
15-16 boys
100 individual medley - 3, Nicholas Aquino, 1:09.23. 4, Justin Chitnis, 1:16.12.
100 freestyle - 1, Freddie Mendoza, 56.19. 4, Vincent Esparza, 1:13.03.
100 butterfly - 1, Nicholas Aquino, 1:17.56.
100 backstroke - 1, Freddie Mendoza, 1:09.51. 2, Justin Chitnis, 1:18.61. 3, Vincent Esparza, 1:36.55.
50 freestyle - 2, Freddie Mendoza, 25.46. 4, Nicholas Aquino, 26.58. 6, Justin Chitnis, 28.30. 8, Vincent Esparza, 33.35.
17-18 girls
100 individual medley - 1, Sheeva Farahani, 1:18.61. 4, Ceesee Jennings, 1:25.41.
100 freestyle - 2, Sheeva Farahani, 1:08.86.
100 breaststroke - 2, Ceesee Jennings, 1:41.29.
50 freestyle - 1, Sheeva Farahani, 29.96. 4, Ceesee Jennings, 33.60.
17-18 boys
100 individual medley - 1, Cruz Fairfield, 1:05.78.
15-18 girls
200 medley relay - 3, Tritons (Kayla Haliczer, Katie Morelos, Magan Jiang, Olivia Wood), 2:51.16.
200 freestyle relay - 3, Tritons (Sheeva Farahani, Magan Jiang, Katie Morelos, Olivia Wood), 2:24.71.
15-18 boys
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Justin Chitnis, Nicholas Aquino, Freddie Mendoza, Cruz Fairfield), 2:03.64.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Freddie Mendoza, Nicholas Aquino, Justin Chitnis, Cruz Fairfield), 1:55.61.
