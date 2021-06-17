The Tracy Tritons Swim Club opened its Mid-Valley Swim League season with a meet against the Manteca Dolphins at East Union High School in Manteca. The Tritons outscored the Dolphins 1,757.5-832.5 in the team scoring, with several swimmers taking first place in all of their individual events.
Kendall Woods won all three of her events in the 6-and-under girls, including the 50-yard freestyle (1:06.01), 25 backstroke (34.12) and 25 freestyle (31.12). Winning swimmers in the boys 6U division were William Yee, 50 freestyle (58.74) and 25 backstroke (31.67); John Adams, 25 breaststroke (37.87); and Tim Cucinelli, 25 freestyle (30.96).
Alexis Gonzales, competing in the 7-8 girls age group, won the 50 freestyle (44.44), 25 butterfly (28.14) and 25 backstroke (25.18). In the 7-8 boys, Adam Prellwitz won the 50 freestyle (44.17), 25 backstroke (26.39) and 25 freestyle (21.10). Also taking first place in the 7-8 age group was Penny Roberts, girls 25 freestyle (23.66).
Event winners in the 9-10 age group included Zeeba Jeddi, girls 50 butterfly (46.13) and 50 freestyle (36.99); Brynne Ek girls 50 backstroke (43.99); Jackson Hawkins, boys 100 freestyle (1:33.71); Ammon Fobert boys 50 butterfly (51.20); and Jack Nielsen boys 50 backstroke (45.21).
Amanda Taylor Morelos won all three of her events in the 11-12 girls division, including the 100 individual medley (1:16.30), 50 butterfly (33.22) and 50 breaststroke (42.72). Event winners in the 11-12 division also included Julian Abris, boys 100 individual medley (1:31.57); Jaden Abris, 50 breaststroke (44.41); Emorsyn Gunnell, girls 100 freestyle (1:21.28); Cindy Nguyen, girls 50 backstroke (38.77); and Beatrice Wood, girls 50 freestyle (32.14).
In the 13-14 girls, Joelle Abris won the 100 individual medley (1:13.55), 50 butterfly (29.52) and 50 breaststroke (40.02), and Kaylah Aguilar won the 100 freestyle (1:10.00), 50 backstroke (36.09) and 50 freestyle (30.66). Preston Wiedner, competing in the 13-14 boys division, won the 100 individual medley (1:09.56), 50 butterfly (31.79) and 50 backstroke (31.66).
In the 15-16 boys division, Freddie Mendoza won the 100 freestyle (58.99), 100 breaststroke (1:17.55) and 50 freestyle (25.82). Nicholas Aquino placed first in the boys 100 individual medley (1:10.89); Josh Field won the boys 100 backstroke (1:18.67); and Bria Equinto placed first in the 15-16 girls 100 butterfly (1:47.40).
Event winners in the 17-18 division included Sheeva Farahani, girls 100 individual medley (1:19.27) and 50 freestyle (30.85); Olivia Wood, girls 100 breaststroke (1:31.87); and Noah Bauer, boys 100 freestyle (1:16.28).
Tracy Tritons at Manteca Dolphins
Saturday, East Union High School, Manteca
Tracy Tritons Swim Club 1757.5, Manteca Dolphins Swim Team 832.5
6-and-under mixed
100 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Tim Cucinelli, Milo Miller, John Adams, Kendall Woods), 2:27.79.
6-and-under girls
50 freestyle - 1, Kendall Woods, 1:06.01.
25 backstroke - 1, Kendall Woods, 34.12.
25 freestyle - 1, Kendall Woods, 31.12.
6-and-under boys
50 freestyle - 1, William Yee, 58.74. 2, Jaxson Gonzales, 1:01.98. 3, Tim Cucinelli, 1:04.93. 4, Frank Morelos, 1:28.41.
25 backstroke - 1, William Yee, 31.67. 2, Jaxson Gonzales, 36.88. 3, Tim Cucinelli, 40.43. 4, John Adams, 50.16.
25 breaststroke - 1, John Adams, 37.87.
25 freestyle - 1, Tim Cucinelli, 30.96. 2, John Adams, 35.94. 3, Frank Morelos, 35.95.
7-8 girls
50 freestyle - 1, Alexis Gonzales, 44.44. 3, Ruby Fobert, 51.01. 4, Penny Roberts, 55.63.
25 butterfly - 1, Alexis Gonzales, 28.14. 2, Ruby Fobert, 34.00. 3, Kolby Adams, 34.87. 4, Vivienne Kohn, 41.82.
25 backstroke - 1, Alexis Gonzales, 25.18. 3, Penny Roberts, 26.38. 4, Ruby Fobert, 27.59.
25 breaststroke - 2, Kolby Adams, 32.69.
25 freestyle - 1, Penny Roberts, 23.66. 3, Kolby Adams, 26.16. 4, Elyse Young, 27.88.
100 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Penny Perry, Alexis Gonzales, Elyse Young, Vivienne Kohn), 2:05.76.
100 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Ruby Fobert, Penny Roberts, Elyse Young, Vivienne Kohn), 1:49.62.
7-8 boys
50 freestyle - 1, Adam Prellwitz, 44.17. 2, Mason Reid, 50.60.
25 backstroke - 1, Adam Prellwitz, 26.39. 2, Roman Eaquinto, 28.87. 4, Mason Reid, 29.09.
25 freestyle - 1, Adam Prellwitz, 21.10. 3, Mason Reid, 22.81. 4, Roman Eaquinto, 28.24.
100 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Roman Eaquinto, Reece Miller, Mason Reid, Adam Prellwitz), 1:42.77.
9-10 girls
100 IM - 2, Olivia Kohn, 1:50.81. 3, Mia Fritz, 1:56.43.
100 freestyle - 2, Olivia Kohn, 1:34.30. 4, Chloe Soto, 1:48.97.
50 butterfly - 1, Zeeba Jeddi, 46.13. 3, Olivia Kohn, 55.80.
50 backstroke - 1, Brynne Ek, 43.99. 2, Zeeba Jeddi, 48.89.
50 breaststroke - 2, Julianna Ramirez, 53.40. 3, Mia Fritz, 59.49.
50 freestyle - 1, Zeeba Jeddi, 36.99. 2, Brynne Ek, 38.40.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Brynne Ek, Olivia Kohn, Zeeba Jeddi, Mia Fritz), 3:09.60.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Brynne Ek, Olivia Kohn, Mia Fritz, Zeeba Jeddi), 2:45.15.
9-10 boys
100 freestyle - 1, Jackson Hawkins, 1:33.71. 2, Nandan Iyer, 1:34.09. 3, Vincenzo Eaquinto, 1:40.85. 4, Sebastian Raygoza, 1:45.37.
50 butterfly - 1, Ammon Fobert, 51.20.
50 backstroke - 1, Jack Nielsen, 45.21. 2, Vincenzo Eaquinto, 51.40. 3, Nandan Iyer, 52.04. 4, Jackson Hawkins, 54.57.
50 breaststroke - 2, Jack Nielsen, 54.98. 3, Mason Sander, 59.02. 4, Nandan Iyer, 59.49.
50 freestyle - 2, Jack Nielsen, 38.86. 3, Jackson Hawkins, 40.92. 4, Ammon Fobert, 41.37.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Vincenzo Eaquinto, Jackson Hawkins, Ammon Fobert, Nandan Iyer), 2:51.08.
11-12 girls
100 IM - 1, Amandataylor Morelos, 1:16.30. 2, Beatrice Wood, 1:23.39. 3, Laurel Pieretti, 1:38.78.
100 freestyle - 1, Emorsyn Gunnell, 1:21.28. 2, Cindy Nguyen, 1:25.37. 3, Elissa Retes, 1:27.80. 4, Danielle Nielsen, 1:37.35.
50 butterfly - 1, Amandataylor Morelos, 33.22. 3, Kiera Kendrix, 38.29. 4, Gauri Iyer, 43.83.
50 backstroke - 1, Cindy Nguyen, 38.77. 2, Kiera Kendrix, 42.13. 3, Elissa Retes, 43.60. 4, Sofia Eaquinto, 44.01.
50 breaststroke - 1, Amandataylor Morelos, 42.72. 2, Beatrice Wood, 43.58. 4, Gauri Iyer, 50.40.
50 freestyle - 1, Beatrice Wood, 32.14. 2, Kiera Kendrix, 33.19. 3, Gauri Iyer, 34.19. 4, Sofia Leyva, 34.73.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Cindy Nguyen, Beatrice Wood, Amandataylor Morelos, Kiera Kendrix), 2:26.97. 2, Tritons (Emorsyn Gunnell, Gauri Iyer, Natalie Prante, Rhylin Price), 3:02.47.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Beatrice Wood, Kiera Kendrix, Sofia Leyva, Amandataylor Morelos), 2:08.31. 2, Tritons (Emorsyn Gunnell, Cindy Nguyen, Natalie Prante, Gauri Iyer), 2:33.96.
11-12 boys
100 IM - 1, Julian Abris, 1:31.57. 3, Dominic Ramos, 1:52.44.
100 freestyle - 2, Seth Fobert, 1:16.19. 3, John Wimberley, 1:34.26. 4, Dominic Ramos, 1:39.87.
50 butterfly - 2, Jaden Abris, 37.15. 3, Sam Witham, 44.51.
50 backstroke - 2, Tyce Gimbert, 42.67. 3, Luke Alger, 42.96. 4, Seth Fobert, 42.99.
50 breaststroke - 1, Jaden Abris, 44.41. 4, Sam Witham, 50.04.
50 freestyle - 2, Jaden Abris, 33.60. 3, Seth Fobert, 34.00. 4, Julian Abris, 34.76.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Luke Alger, Julian Abris, Jaden Abris, Michael Sheaffer III), 2:45.65.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Julian Abris, Luke Alger, Jaden Abris, Sam Witham), 2:19.50.
13-14 girls
100 IM - 1, Joelle Abris, 1:13.55.
100 freestyle - 1, Kaylah Aguilar, 1:10.00. 2, Katelyn Mash, 1:11.61. 4, Keira Chandler, 1:16.34.
50 butterfly - 1, Joelle Abris, 29.52. 3, Katelyn Mash, 39.50.
50 backstroke - 1, Kaylah Aguilar, 36.09. 2, Sarah Esparza, 46.09. 3, Katelyn Wiedner, 46.17.
50 breaststroke - 1, Joelle Abris, 40.02. 3, Keira Chandler, 47.67. 4, Katelyn Wiedner, 50.08.
50 freestyle - 1, Kaylah Aguilar, 30.66. 3, Katelyn Mash, 32.43.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Kaylah Aguilar, Keira Chandler, Joelle Abris, Katelyn Mash), 2:25.29.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Keira Chandler, Kaylah Aguilar, Katelyn Mash, Joelle Abris), 2:07.27.
13-14 boys
100 IM - 1, Preston Wiedner, 1:09.56.
100 freestyle - 3, Aidan Young, 1:05.83. 4, Mason Bauer, 1:24.48.
50 butterfly - 1, Preston Wiedner, 31.79. 2, Owen Moore, 33.12. 3, Aidan Young, 34.91.
50 backstroke - 1, Preston Wiedner, 31.66. 3, Ray Ek, 33.81. 4, Owen Moore, 35.66.
50 breaststroke - 2, Julian Penrod-Holloway, 39.70. 3, Aidan Young, 40.82.
50 freestyle - 2, Owen Moore, 28.44. 3, Ray Ek, 28.70. 4, Julian Penrod-Holloway, 30.67.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Owen Moore, Aidan Young, Preston Wiedner, Ray Ek), 2:16.76.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Owen Moore, Aidan Young, Preston Wiedner, Ray Ek), 1:55.85.
15-16 girls
100 IM - 2, Jilliane Abrigo, 1:26.05. 3, Katie Morelos, 1:34.03.
100 butterfly - 1, Bria Eaquinto, 1:47.40.
100 backstroke - 2, Kayla Haliczer, 1:43.92.
100 breaststroke - 3, Jilliane Abrigo, 1:37.19. 4, Katie Morelos, 1:41.20.
50 freestyle - 3, Katie Morelos, 32.86. 4, Jilliane Abrigo, 33.27.
15-16 boys
100 IM - 1, Nicholas Aquino, 1:10.89. 3, Lance Dalida, 1:12.09.
100 freestyle - 1, Freddie Mendoza, 58.99. 3, Nicholas Aquino, 1:00.41. 4, Josh Field, 1:02.69.
100 backstroke - 1, Josh Field, 1:18.67. 2, Vincent Esparza, 1:37.65.
100 breaststroke - 1, Freddie Mendoza, 1:17.55. 2, Lance Dalida, 1:19.16.
50 freestyle - 1, Freddie Mendoza, 25.82. 3, Nicholas Aquino, 26.47.
17-18 girls
100 IM - 1, Sheeva Farahani, 1:19.27. 2, Olivia Wood, 1:19.51. 3, Ceesee Jennings, 1:27.73.
100 freestyle - 2, Sheeva Farahani, 1:10.97. 3, Natalie Long, 1:14.57.
100 breaststroke - 1, Olivia Wood, 1:31.87. 2, Ceesee Jennings, 1:40.11. 3, Natalie Long, 1:46.15.
50 freestyle - 1, Sheeva Farahani, 30.85. 2, Olivia Wood, 30.86. 4, Ceesee Jennings, 33.27.
17-18 boys
100 freestyle - 1, Noah Bauer, 1:16.28.
15-18 girls
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Ceesee Jennings, Katie Morelos, Jilliane Abrigo, Olivia Wood), 2:31.28.
200 freestyle relay - 2, Tritons (Jilliane Abrigo, Ceesee Jennings, Katie Morelos, Olivia Wood), 2:12.00.
15-18 boys
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Justin Chitnis, Nicholas Aquino, Lance Dalida, Freddie Mendoza), 2:12.16.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Freddie Mendoza, Noah Bauer, Justin Chitnis, Nicholas Aquino), 1:50.41.
