The Tracy Tritons outscored the Modesto Mavericks in a close meet on June 26 at Kimball High, prevailing with an overall team score of 1566.5 to 1446.5.
The Tritons were most dominant in the 11-12 age group, where Tritons swimmers won every event, including the relays. Amandataylor Morelos was the leader for the 11-12 girls with three wins, including the 100-yard individual medley (1:17.13), 50 butterfly (33.37) and 50 breaststroke (42.15). Event winners also included Alexandra Robertson, 100 freestyle (1:13.61), Cindy Nguyen, 50 backstroke (36.48); and Beatrice Wood, 50 freestyle (32.72).
Top swimmer for the 11-12 boys was Jaden Abris, winner of the 100 individual medley (1:30.13), 50 butterfly (39.18) and 50 breaststroke (43.82). Event winners in the boys 11-12 division also included Julian Abris, 100 freestyle (1:18.08), Luke Alger, 50 backstroke (43.03) and Sam Witham, 50 freestyle (33.51).
In the 6-and-under division, Jaxson Gonzales won all three of his events, including the 50 freestyle (50.06), 25 butterfly (35.28) and 25 freestyle (21.29), Cadence O'Neill won the girls 50 freestyle (59.90) and 25 freestyle (28.05) and John Adams won the boys 25 breaststroke (33.44).
In the 7-8 age group, Adam Prellwitz won the boys 50 freestyle (43.20) and 25 backstroke (24.28), Mason Reid won the boys 25 breaststroke (29.19) and 25 freestyle (19.98), and Penny Roberts won the 25 backstroke (24.14).
Giuliana Dennard was the Tritons’ top swimmer in the 9-10 age group, winning the girls 50 butterfly (42.27), 50 backstroke (45.33) and 50 freestyle (34.88). Jackson Hawkins was the winner of the boys 100 freestyle (1:31.92) and 50 butterfly (50.76), and Brynne Ek won the girls 100 individual medley (1:39.86).
Tritons team leaders in the 13-14 age group included Joelle Abris with wins in the girls 100 freestyle (1:02.08), 50 butterfly (29.20) and 50 breaststroke (38.87), and Preston Wiedner won the boys 100 individual medley (1:11.21), 50 butterfly (31.33) and 50 backstroke (31.74). Other event winners included Skylar Payne in the girls 100 individual medley (1:18.06) and 50 freestyle (30.22), Jakob Gehmlich in the boys 100 freestyle (1:12.46) and Owen Moore in the 50 freestyle (28.57).
Event winners in the 15-16 age group included Freddie Mendoza in the boys 100 breaststroke (1:14.81) and 50 freestyle (25.36), Nicholas Aquino, boys 100 backstroke (1:15.02), Imogen LaCourse, girls 100 freestyle (1:12.85) and Bria Eaquinto, girls 100 butterfly (1:47.89).
In the 17-18 boys division, Cruz Fairfield won the 100 individual medley (1:19.30), 100 freestyle (56.78) and 100 backstroke (1:06.26), and Ian Osburn won the 100 breaststroke (1:48.69) and 50 freestyle (40.15).
Tracy Tritons vs. Modesto Mavericks
June 26, Kimball High School
Tritons 1,566.5, Mavericks 1,446.5
6 and under mixed
100 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Tim Cucinelli, John Adams, Cadence O'Neill, Jaxson Gonzales), 1:55.02.
6 and under girls
50 freestyle - 1, Cadence O'Neill, 59.90.
25 backstroke - 2, Cadence O'Neill, 35.98.
25 freestyle - 1, Cadence O'Neill, 28.05.
6 and under boys
50 freestyle - 1, Jaxson Gonzales, 50.06. 3, Tim Cucinelli, 1:04.61.
25 butterfly - 1, Jaxson Gonzales, 35.28.
25 backstroke - 2, Tim Cucinelli, 32.76.
25 breaststroke - 1, John Adams, 33.44.
25 freestyle - 1, Jaxson Gonzales, 21.29. 4, John Adams, 32.25.
7-8 girls
50 freestyle - 2, Alexis Gonzales, 44.41.
25 butterfly - 3, Elyse Young, 27.05. 4, Alexis Gonzales, 29.60.
25 backstroke - 1, Penny Roberts, 24.14. 3, Hazel Martin, 27.00.
25 breaststroke - 2, Kolby Adams, 31.49.
25 freestyle - 2, Alexis Gonzales, 18.37.
100 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Penny Roberts, Kolby Adams, Alexis Gonzales, Vivienne Kohn), 1:46.01.
100 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Penny Roberts, Kolby Adams, Vivienne Kohn, Alexis Gonzales), 1:33.61.
7-8 boys
50 freestyle - 1, Adam Prellwitz, 43.20. 2, Mason Reid, 49.43. 3, Roman Eaquinto, 54.22.
25 backstroke - 1, Adam Prellwitz, 24.28. 2, Roman Eaquinto, 27.93.
25 breaststroke - 1, Mason Reid, 29.19.
25 freestyle - 1, Mason Reid, 19.98. 2, Adam Prellwitz, 20.24. 4, Roman Eaquinto, 21.98.
9-10 girls
100 individual medley - 1, Brynne Ek, 1:39.86. 3, Olivia Kohn, 1:55.50. 4, Alina Retes, 2:21.83.
100 freestyle - 2, Zeeba Jeddi, 1:27.15. 3, Olivia Kohn, 1:35.69. 4, Reagan Martin, 1:41.53.
50 butterfly - 1, Giuliana Dennard, 42.27. 2, Zeeba Jeddi, 43.63.
50 backstroke - 1, Giuliana Dennard, 45.33.
50 breaststroke - 3, Alina Retes, 1:13.92.
50 freestyle - 1, Giuliana Dennard, 34.88. 2, Zeeba Jeddi, 36.55. 3, Brynne Ek, 36.59.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Brynne Ek, Olivia Kohn, Giuliana Dennard, Zeeba Jeddi), 2:59.20.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Zeeba Jeddi, Brynne Ek, Olivia Kohn, Giuliana Dennard), 2:36.41.
9-10 boys
100 freestyle - 1, Jackson Hawkins, 1:31.92. 2, Sebastian Raygoza, 1:38.86.
50 butterfly - 1, Jackson Hawkins, 50.76. 2, Vincenzo Eaquinto, 56.21.
50 backstroke - 2, Vincenzo Eaquinto, 50.19. 3, Sebastian Raygoza, 51.87. 4, Jackson Hawkins, 52.50.
50 freestyle - 2, Vincenzo Eaquinto, 44.79.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Vincenzo Eaquinto, Mason Sander, Sebastian Raygoza, Jackson Hawkins), 2:56.17.
11-12 girls
100 individual medley - 1, Amandataylor Morelos, 1:17.13. 2, Beatrice Wood, 1:22.14. 3, Alexandra Robertson, 1:30.93. 4, Laurel Pieretti, 1:38.44.
100 freestyle - 1, Alexandra Robertson, 1:13.61. 2, Emorsyn Gunnell, 1:20.16. 3, Cindy Nguyen, 1:24.93. 4, Sofia Eaquinto, 1:25.99.
50 butterfly - 1, Amandataylor Morelos, 33.37. 2, Kiera Kendrix, 41.58. 4, Emorsyn Gunnell, 48.10. 4, Natalie Prante, 48.10.
50 backstroke - 1, Cindy Nguyen, 36.48. 2, Kiera Kendrix, 39.97. 3, Laurel Pieretti, 41.22. 4, Sofia Leyva, 43.01.
50 breaststroke - 1, Amandataylor Morelos, 42.15. 2, Beatrice Wood, 43.06. 4, Laurel Pieretti, 55.28.
50 freestyle - 1, Beatrice Wood, 32.72. 2, Emorsyn Gunnell, 34.65. 3, Sofia Leyva, 34.93. 4, Kiera Kendrix, 34.95.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Cindy Nguyen, Beatrice Wood, Amandataylor Morelos, Kiera Kendrix), 2:26.77.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Beatrice Wood, Kiera Kendrix, Sofia Leyva, Amandataylor Morelos), 2:14.27. 2, Tritons (Cindy Nguyen, Camie Penrod-Meininger, Natalie Prante, Emorsyn Gunnell), 2:34.79.
11-12 boys
100 individual medley - 1, Jaden Abris, 1:30.13. 2, Sam Witham, 1:35.51.
100 freestyle - 1, Julian Abris, 1:18.08. 2, Raymond LaCourse, 1:22.28. 3, Gryphon Stevers, 1:22.85. 4, Luke Alger, 1:26.64.
50 butterfly - 1, Jaden Abris, 39.18. 2, Sam Witham, 42.11.
50 backstroke - 1, Luke Alger, 43.03. 2, Gryphon Stevers, 43.20. 3, Tyce Gimbert, 45.58.
50 breaststroke - 1, Jaden Abris, 43.82. 2, Raymond LaCourse, 46.56. 4, Thomas Moore, 50.75.
50 freestyle - 1, Sam Witham, 33.51. 3, Julian Abris, 34.87. 4, Gryphon Stevers, 35.27.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Luke Alger, Raymond LaCourse, Jaden Abris, Sam Witham), 2:43.59. 2, Tritons (Michael Sheaffer III, John Wimberley, Julian Abris, Gryphon Stevers), 3:06.71.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Sam Witham, Julian Abris, Raymond LaCourse, Jaden Abris), 2:24.24. 2, Tritons (Luke Alger, John Wimberley, Gryphon Stevers, Michael Sheaffer III), 2:40.02.
13-14 girls
100 individual medley - 1, Skylar Payne, 1:18.06. 2, Mikaela De Guzman, 1:47.66.
100 freestyle - 1, Joelle Abris, 1:02.08. 2, Skylar Payne, 1:07.63.
50 butterfly - 1, Joelle Abris, 29.20. 3, Katelyn Mash, 38.06.
50 backstroke - 3, Ella Gimbert, 40.75. 4, Katelyn Wiedner, 43.19.
50 breaststroke - 1, Joelle Abris, 38.87. 3, Keira Chandler, 43.07. 4, Katelyn Wiedner, 49.46.
50 freestyle - 1, Skylar Payne, 30.22. 4, Katelyn Mash, 31.25.
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Katelyn Wiedner, Keira Chandler, Joelle Abris, Skylar Payne), 2:27.27.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Skylar Payne, Keira Chandler, Katelyn Mash, Joelle Abris), 2:01.65.
13-14 boys
100 individual medley - 1, Preston Wiedner, 1:11.21. 2, Aidan Young, 1:20.17.
100 freestyle - 1, Jakob Gehmlich, 1:12.46. 3, Andrew Donovan, 1:22.87.
50 butterfly - 1, Preston Wiedner, 31.33. 2, Owen Moore, 33.08. 3, Aidan Young, 34.58.
50 backstroke - 1, Preston Wiedner, 31.74. 2, Owen Moore, 35.99. 4, Jakob Gehmlich, 39.25.
50 breaststroke - 2, Aidan Young, 40.15.
50 freestyle - 1, Owen Moore, 28.57. 3, Jakob Gehmlich, 31.36.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Jakob Gehmlich, Aidan Young, Preston Wiedner, Diego Rodriguez), 2:21.55.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Preston Wiedner, Andrew Donovan, Jakob Gehmlich, Aidan Young), 1:57.12.
15-16 girls
100 individual medley - 4, Jilliane Abrigo, 1:27.23.
100 freestyle - 1, Imogen LaCourse, 1:12.85. 2, Magan Jiang, 1:23.53. 4, Bria Eaquinto, 1:28.19.
100 butterfly - 1, Bria Eaquinto, 1:47.89.
100 backstroke - 3, Magan Jiang, 1:41.58. 4, Kayla Haliczer, 1:43.21.
100 breaststroke - 2, Jilliane Abrigo, 1:36.25. 3, Imogen LaCourse, 1:39.89. 4, Katie Morelos, 1:41.09.
50 freestyle - 3, Jilliane Abrigo, 32.45. 4, Imogen LaCourse, 32.63.
15-16 boys
100 individual medley - 2, Nicholas Aquino, 1:09.89. 3, Lance Dalida, 1:10.98. 4, Justin Chitnis, 1:16.95.
100 butterfly - 2, Lance Dalida, 1:13.66.
100 backstroke - 1, Nicholas Aquino, 1:15.02.
100 breaststroke - 1, Freddie Mendoza, 1:14.81. 2, Lance Dalida, 1:17.89. 3, Justin Chitnis, 1:26.81. 4, Henry Osburn, 1:51.13.
50 freestyle - 1, Freddie Mendoza, 25.36. 2, Nicholas Aquino, 26.82. 3, Justin Chitnis, 28.63. 4, Henry Osburn, 31.23.
100 freestyle - 2, Freddie Mendoza, 55.72.
17-18 girls
100 freestyle - 2, Sheeva Farahani, 1:08.91.
100 individual medley - 5, Olivia Wood, 1:18.38.
100 breaststroke - 2, Olivia Wood, 1:29.80.
50 freestyle - 3, Sheeva Farahani, 30.47. 4, Olivia Wood, 30.56.
17-18 boys
100 individual medley - 1, Cruz Fairfield, 1:19.30.
100 freestyle - 1, Cruz Fairfield, 56.78.
100 backstroke - 1, Cruz Fairfield, 1:06.26.
100 breaststroke - 1, Ian Osburn, 1:48.69.
50 freestyle - 1, Ian Osburn, 40.15.
15-18 boys
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tritons (Freddie Mendoza, Vincent Esparza, Nicholas Aquino, Cruz Fairfield), 1:49.68.
