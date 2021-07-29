Tracy United Soccer Club honored a group of its athletes on Tuesday, including players who started with Tracy Youth Soccer League as youngsters, as well as college-bound athletes who will continue playing competitive soccer at the next level.
For four TUSC players, Tuesday’s gathering was a sendoff that commemorated their years with the club as they head off to college.
Emma Braley, a recent graduate of Gregori High in Modesto, heads to Corban University, a private college in Salem, Oregon. Braley said that TUSC Director of Coaching Herve Rualo helped connect her with Corban Warriors head coach Aaron Lewis.
“I was talking to multiple coaches, and I was interested in their programs. When I talked to this coach I really felt like this would be the right place for me and I really liked his program and everything he wanted it to be about,” Braley said. “Herve talked to him and I got to send him footage of me playing to get recruited.”
In addition to playing soccer for the NAIA program, which competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, Braley will study health science and nursing.
Also playing at the next level will be TUSC player Willow Stearns, who will attend California Miramar University, La Puente, to study business administration. She joined TUSC at the age of 13 when she connected with Rualo and also played for Manteca High, including three years on the varsity team.
Last year, Rualo helped her connect with Tony Rosa, the head coach of Miramar’s women’s program.
Rosa said that the Fighting Falcons are set to compete in the United Premiere Soccer League, which also plays against NAIA college teams.
“If we really like it, we’ll stay in that league,” he said.
Stearns said her experience with Tracy United helped her find the right opportunity to continue playing at the college level.
“Herve knows everybody on the West Coast, as far as college soccer,” she said, adding that her hard work with the team paid off.
“With Herve if you play better, you get better opportunities. He’s never really sugar-coated anything. He’s always told us, ‘You’re never going to get a spot if you don’t train hard.’ Most of my motivation comes from Herve. This year I was blessed enough to be a captain of a team.”
TUSC also honored two players who have been with the competitive program for several years after starting with Tracy Youth Soccer League as youngsters. Carolyn Dulkevich has been with the local program since she joined TYSL at the age of five. She has also played for the Delta Charter High School team, and now heads to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ, to study nursing.
She said she chose the college for its nursing program, and while she won’t join the university’s soccer program, she brings a work ethic that gives her confidence for success.
“Nursing is a very big commitment and requires a lot of studying, and being committed to it and pushing through,” she said.
Madeline Murray will attend San Joaquin Delta College. She was age four or five when she started playing soccer with TYSL. In addition to playing soccer with Tracy United she was also the goalkeeper for the Millennium Falcons girls soccer team for four years.
She doesn’t plan to play soccer at Delta College but does say that the game and her teams have been a big part of her life.
“I made so many new friends and learned to communicate better. I learned what teamwork really means,” she said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.