Two Millennium High seniors earned the Sac-Joaquin Section’s A. Dale Lacky scholar-athlete award for 2019-20, each gaining a $500 scholarship from the section.
Amber Cook is a four-year varsity soccer player, serving three years as the Falcons’ team captain. She is one of the top scholars at Millennium High, holding a 4.23 GPA, and was named Millennium’s biology student of the year for one year.
In addition to soccer and academics, she is also a campus leader active in the Millennium leadership club and a member of the school’s academic decathlon and speech and debate teams. She has been on the school’s honor roll every semester that she’s been at Millennium High and is a member of the National Honor Society.
She plans to attend San Joaquin Delta College to study nursing and also plans to continue playing soccer in college.
Spencer Norvell has played varsity baseball at Millennium High for all four years and was an all-Central California Athletic Alliance player in his junior year when the Falcons finished as co-champions of the league.
He has a GPA of 4.26, and in his sophomore year, he won Millennium High’s Excellence in Chemistry award. He is active in community service as a youth sports coach, compiling 193 service hours, and is a competitive bowler as well.
He plans to attend California State University, Fresno, where he will major in mechanical engineering.
Cook and Norvell are the fifth and sixth Millennium students to earn the Lacky award. Previously honored were Jacob Eakin (2013), Heriberto Diaz Mata (2015), Olivia Stone (2018) and Quinn Herrick (2019).
The section usually honors its scholarship winners at an awards breakfast in April, but because of the COVID-19 quarantine this year’s breakfast was canceled. Scholarships were awarded to 48 students, including eight $1,000 awards and 40 $500 awards, plus two $1,500 Clarke Coover Scholarships, named for a former section commissioner.
More than $24,000 for the scholarships was raised through Sac-Joaquin Section Foundation games at the start of the girls volleyball and boys and girls basketball seasons. Half the ticket sales from each exhibition game at the start of the season goes to the scholarship fund.
