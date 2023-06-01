Millennium High seniors Vivek Cherian and Kiana Ablaza are set to appear on commemorative milk cartons, produced by Crystal Creamery, as a way of recognizing their outstanding achievements as student-athletes over the past four years.

Both Cherian and Ablaza were recipients of Dale F. Lacky awards earlier this year and they are now once again amongst the top 48 students selected by the Sac-Joaquin Section to participate in this annual tradition.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.