Millennium High seniors Vivek Cherian and Kiana Ablaza are set to appear on commemorative milk cartons, produced by Crystal Creamery, as a way of recognizing their outstanding achievements as student-athletes over the past four years.
Both Cherian and Ablaza were recipients of Dale F. Lacky awards earlier this year and they are now once again amongst the top 48 students selected by the Sac-Joaquin Section to participate in this annual tradition.
Crystal Creamery is a long-time sponsor of the SJS, and they have been honoring the most outstanding student athletes in the state since 2012. A total of 107 student-athletes selected by their respective leagues will be honored this year.
“We are proud to salute these outstanding scholar athletes. They have excelled in the classroom and in their athletic participation throughout their high school years,” said Brian Carden, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Crystal Creamery, in an official statement.
“We produce these special scholarship cartons once a year because we want our customers to know about these outstanding young men and women and their bright futures ahead.”
Crystal Creamery has now recognized over 700 high school section winning teams and scholar athletes since the cartons were first introduced just over a decade ago. Their sponsorships help support 485 high schools in the state, stretching from Bakersfield to Crescent City.
This year’s cartons, with Cherian and Ablaza on them, will be sent to local convenience and grocery stores this week.
