Two local sprint car racers are within reach of their respective series championships after their got their first wins Saturday at Delta Speedway in Stockton.
Brandon Riveira of Tracy, a student at Delta Charter High School, claimed his first victory in the Delta Speedway micro sprints restricted class, moving him to second place in the points standings after six events in the 2020 series.
Brandon beat 12 competitors in the main event — 25 laps on the one-seventh-mile oval — in 9 minutes, 3.203 seconds, coming in 2.054 seconds ahead of his closest competitor. Brandon took the lead in the second lap of Saturday’s race and held on from there.
Brandon had the second-best single lap, 10.112 seconds, in the qualifying heat, and the third-best time, 2:03.411, in his preliminary heat.
In addition to winning a $300 cash prize, he also advanced in the standings to hold second place in the series behind Mattix Salmon with four races to go, with the next contest on Sept. 5 and 6.
Also claiming his first win of the season on Saturday was Kyle Fernandez of Tracy, a fifth grader at Poet-Christian School, winner of the junior sprints event. Kyle finished the 20-lap event in 5:31.871, which was 2.272 seconds ahead of the nearest contender. He took the lead among 11 racers on Lap 10 and stayed at the front the rest of the way.
Kyle placed second with a time of 1:38.097 in his first eight-lap preliminary heat, and he was second with a time of 1:46.702 in the second preliminary heat.
He sits in second place in the points standing, separated by just six points from the series leader.
Sprint car racing resumes at Delta Speedway on Sept. 5 and 6 and continues into October.
