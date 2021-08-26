Tracy Youth Soccer League opened its season on Saturday at Legacy Fields.
Sherri Mackay, TYSL’s events coordinator, said that after a photo day the previous week the league kicked off the season on Saturday for close to 1,000 players, adding that the league is taking in more kids than expected.
“We have a huge wait list. We still have people calling,” she said. The limitation on players reflects the number of volunteer coaches TYSL was able to recruit.
“With the coaches and with COVID we thought if we had 600 we’d be good. We got slammed.”
TYSL started Saturday’s opening day event with a dedication of the under-6 fields to former TYSL coach and board member Steve Cox, who died in December at the age of 61. He served on the TYSL board for 22 years, and had most recently served as the league’s U6 coordinator. He had also been a coach for Tracy Express fastpitch softball and coached at West High.
TYSL will continue its recreation season at Legacy Fields through the month of October, and will extend the season into November if it needs to schedule makeup games for rainouts.
