The Tracy Rampage varsity team won their Delta Youth Football League championship on Saturday, defeating the Northwest Stockton Trojans 22-20 in the DYFL Super Bowl at Edison High in Stockton.
This was the first year the Tracy Rampage Football and Cheer organization played in the Delta Youth Football League. The Rampage joined in 2020 but the season was cancelled due to COVID.
In the Rampage’s first year of competition, all four levels – junior novice, novice, junior varsity and varsity -- were crowned the DYFL South Division champions and advanced to the Super Bowl.
Also all four levels of cheer advanced to the national JAMZ competition in Las Vegas happening in January 2022. This was the first time in league history where all four levels of football and cheer made the Super Bowl and national JAMZ competitions.
The Rampage varsity team came in Saturday looking to avenge their Week 1 loss against the Northwest Stockton Trojans. In that game the Rampage came up short 20-6. Since that loss the Rampage varsity won 10 straight games including Saturday’s game against a previously undefeated Northwest Trojans team.
The Trojans came in as the favorite as their varsity team has won the previous two championships. The Rampage are also coming off a 2019 Super Bowl championship in their previous league, the Central Valley Youth Football League (CVYFL).
The Rampage got out the gate fast with an opening drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Josiah Wilson to Osani Gayles. After a 2-point conversion the Rampage led 8-0. Later in the first quarter the Trojans failed to convert fourth-and-long from their own 12-yard line. The Rampage punched it in two plays later with Wilson’s 8-yard touchdown run. After a failed kick the score stood at 14-0 to end the first quarter. The Trojans came back strong in the second quarter with two touchdowns to tie it 14-14 at the half.
The third quarter was a defensive struggle. Midway through the third quarter the Trojans again decided to go for it on their own 20 yard line facing fourth-and-16. After a long pass attempt that was knocked away the Rampage was able to punch the ball in four plays later with Wilson’s 12-yard touchdown run. The 2-point kick was good and the Rampage ended the quarter with the 22-14 lead.
The fourth quarter went back and forth until late in the quarter the Trojans scored a 60-yard touchdown pass with 2:09 left. The Rampage blocked the kick to keep a 22-20 lead. The Rampage recovered the Trojans’ onside kick, and were able to run out the clock to preserve the win.
Josiah Wilson was the Rampage's leading rusher accounting for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Osani Gayles ran the ball for 41 yards and Carter Meeks had 24 yards rushing. Gayles also had 47 yards receiving and one touchdown, while Kolten Silbernagel had one catch for 6 yards.
The Rampage defense stepped up in the game by slowing down the high-powered Trojan offense. Carter Meeks locked down the opposing receivers having two pass break-ups and one interception. Isaiah Mitchell and Osani Gayles both had two pass break-ups. Kolten Silbernagel was the leading tackler for the Rampage accounting for 14 tackles. Freddy Ramos was next with 9, Christian Dixon had 7 and a host of other Rampage players had 3 or more. Ryder Seriosa led the team with 4 sacks.
The junior novice Rampage team faced the Northwest Trojans and fell short with a final score of 20-6.
The novice Rampage team had an overtime thriller. The game was tied at 6-6 late in the fourth quarter as the Rampage drove down all the way to the Trojans’ 2-yard line before the clock ran out. In the overtime period the Trojans were able to squeak out the 12-6 victory.
The junior varsity played the undefeated Stockton Junior Jackets who soundly defeated them in the regular season. The Rampage went blow-for-blow with them with a chance to win it in the fourth quarter, but came up short with a final score of 33-29. Team leaders including John Quintoa who had 250 all-purpose yards, including 115 rushing yards and 120 kickoff return yards and also scored three touchdowns.
• Contributed by Eddie Gayles. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.