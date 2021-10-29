Tracy 3, El Capitan 0
The Tracy High volleyball team moves on to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinals following Thursday’s 3-0 win over El Capitan High of Merced in Tracy High’s Bill Swenson Gymnasium.
Tracy (18-5, 8-2 Tri-City Athletic League) defeated El Capitan (22-10, 10-2 Central California Conference) with scores of 25-14, 25-21, 25-18. Though the Bulldogs prevailed in each set, the teams had to play hard for each point.
Tracy Coach Cat Ebojo-Vaughns said the El Capitan Gauchos showed that every step forward in the playoff bracket will bring new challenges.
“They had me nervous at times. They adjust really well,” she said. “We were firing on all cylinders and they figured us out, and we have to change it up. They were a really intelligent team.”
Tracy players said they have the mindset to keep ramping up their energy and refining their skills with each new opponent in the playoffs. Senior middle blocker Ava Staas said each opponent will require unique strategies.
“I heard from some of my teammates that were on some of their teams for club, and knew they had a really tall middle and their libero was really good, so we were figuring out how to work around them and what strategies we could do, like what tips they wouldn’t be able to get or what we could put down,” Staas said.
That process is making the Bulldogs a better team as they advance through the playoffs.
“I definitely think we have a lot more chemistry than we did in the beginning,” Staas said. “With each game I can see how we’re getting a higher skill level and we’re playing higher because we’re bonding with each other. Now it’s pass goes to set, set goes to hit instead of just working individually.”
Senior libero Alyssa Cargill said the Tracy players also have to quickly determine what makes their opponents effective.
“We knew they were going to be pretty tough. We play with a couple of the players through club, so we knew it would be a good game,” she said, adding that the Bulldogs will keep getting better.
“I loved our energy. It seems like with every game during playoffs we get louder and more riled up for it and more and more excited. It’s our goal in sections, and we’re aiming for the top.”
Tracy started off with the lead in the first set but the Gauchos made a comeback to tie it up 11-11. The Bulldogs pulled ahead again when Cargill came to the service line to lead her team on a scoring run, supported with shots by senior Kylie Van Os on the right, junior Chloe Lemons on the left and effective play at the net from juniors Jianna Palmer and Taylor Gardner. Staas and sophomore Ellie Hernandez contributed blocks that sealed the win for Tracy.
The second set started off close, but Tracy built some momentum on a scoring run that started with Staas returning the ball on an unassisted kill shot past the El Capitan defenders, and junior Claire Hamer leading the series of service points. The Gauchos came back with a couple of scoring runs before Tracy ended the set on Palmer’s shot past the El Capitan blockers.
El Capitan started with the lead in the third set, and Tracy didn’t pull ahead until Lemons came to the service line to lead a scoring run. The set stayed close until Staas came to the line to lead a series of service points, including a serving ace, a powerful kill shot from Lemons and blocks from sophomore Ling Han.
Tracy now prepares to host Vacaville High (22-3, 14-1 Monticello Empire League) in the Division 2 semifinals.
Also on Thursday, the Delta Charter High volleyball team finished its season with a 3-0 loss at Ripon Christian High, with Ripon Christian winning with set scores of 25-6, 25-4, 25-4. Delta Charter Coach Mike Helton said the Dragons fought hard with leadership from junior setter Hailey Medeiros, but came up short against a well-prepared Ripon Christian team.
