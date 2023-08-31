The Tracy High girls volleyball team – as per tradition – is being put through a tough non-league schedule by head coach Cat Ebojo.
With the expectations on the program always being high, the Bulldogs want to leave no stone unturned by the time league play starts. Tough opposition during the preparation period this fall is also extra valuable because of how young Ebojo’s roster is compared to previous years.
Sometimes, teams will have the luxury of learning while winning. However, the Bulldogs are picking up their bruises early in hopes of a smoother ride in Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play.
The Bulldogs faced Escalon High Cougars on Tuesday night at home in a straight sets 3-0 loss – which then took their losing skid to two games. Since then, the ‘Dogs also suffered defeat at the hands of Ripon Christian 3-0, also at home, taking their early season record to 4-5.
Against the Cougars, the first set – albeit a loss – did not go badly. The hosts were competitive and looked to have somewhat figured out their opponent despite losing 25-20.
However, unfortunately for Tracy, things did not get better in the next frame. The ‘Dogs seemed to have lost a bit of steam and fell 25-18 to put themselves into a real rut. The Cougars were able to see the game out with a 25-16 win in the third set to secure the sweep. The visitors were led by Lisa Murga (8) and Sophia Martin (7) who combined for 15 kills.
For the ‘Dogs, plenty of lessons to be learned as the team continues to gel and grow. Senior outside hitter Ling Han was a bright spark as she recorded 7 kills on offense. To that she added 11 digs and 11 receptions.
From the young guns, sophomore outside hitter Addison Van Os chipped in with 5 kills. Sophomore setter Gaby Hernandez had 4 kills and 11 digs.
Senior setter Ellie Hernandez provided some composure in the middle with 14 assists to go along with 9 digs. Freshman defense specialist Gurnaaz Joura was kept busy by the Cougars, tallying 23 service receptions and 11 digs.
