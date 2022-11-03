The Tracy High varsity girls’ volleyball team had hopes of another section run after dominating the Manteca Buffaloes in their California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 2 playoff opener last Tuesday.
Seeded at No. 6, the Bulldogs traveled to Sacramento to face the No. 3 Rio Americano Raiders last Thursday, on the back of their 3-0 win against Manteca. The confidence in the camp was sky high and the belief was by consensus that another deep run was on the cards.
On the night, progression into the section semifinals was not that far away. However, in a game of the tightest margins, the ‘Dogs came up just short – losing 3-2.
It was a match in which the Bulldogs, who went 8-2 in Tri-City Athletic League play to clinch a playoff spot, experienced all of the highs and lows. They could not have possibly gotten off to a better start than the 25-23 opening set win.
However, unfortunately for the visitors, they could not capitalize on the early momentum. The ‘Dogs went on to lose the second and third set. The Raiders bounced back seamlessly with a 25-18 win in the second. Tracy tightened up in the third and looked better but still had to surrender the frame 25-21.
With all the wind fully in the Raiders sails at that point, the Bulldogs all but emptied their tanks in a sensational fourth set performance. Tracy showed tremendous heart to get back on the same page and dominate the hosts in a 25-16 win to set up an enthralling finale.
Senior hitter duo of Chloe Lemons and Jianna Palmer led the way for the ‘Dogs offense once again with head coach Cat Ebojo’s team believing they could leave the gym with a victory. That fifth set was going to be their biggest test of the year.
Lemons notched up 24 kills to lead all players. She filled up the stat sheet with a further 15 digs, 15 receptions, one block and an ace. Palmer chipped in with 20 kills.
The fifth and final frame was very much within reach for the battling Bulldogs, however the hosts’ heads did not drop from the blow Tracy delivered to them in the set prior. They were able to recompose in their huddle and pull out a huge win down the stretch. Rio Americano won the tiebreak 15-10.
The loss put an end to another outstanding season for the Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball program. That night also saw a ton of crucial graduating seniors play their last match in the green and gold. However, with their departures, another talented class is ready to take over next year.
Juniors, setter Ellie Hernandez and middle blocker Ling Han, will inherit increased leadership roles next season and they showed readiness for that throughout this fall campaign.
Hernandez was key for the ‘Dogs all season and once again against the Raiders as she delivered 26 assists to go along with four kills, four digs, and two blocks. Han chipped in with two kills through the middle.
Senior defense specialist Sophia Labasan had three kills, 11 digs, and 10 receptions on the night. Senior setter Taylor Gardner chipped in with 17 assists, eight digs, and two aces. Senior libero Claire Hamer had 13 digs, 34 receptions, and five assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.