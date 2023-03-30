Unforced errors, errors and more errors were the story of the game for the Tracy High boys volleyball team as they were stunned by the Tokay High Tigers 3-1 in their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) home opener on Wednesday night.

Coming into Tracy winless, the Tigers (now 1-7) ended up being the team to make less mistakes during the four-set battle, entering the win column with a statement victory.

