Unforced errors, errors and more errors were the story of the game for the Tracy High boys volleyball team as they were stunned by the Tokay High Tigers 3-1 in their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) home opener on Wednesday night.
Coming into Tracy winless, the Tigers (now 1-7) ended up being the team to make less mistakes during the four-set battle, entering the win column with a statement victory.
Having just beaten the Lincoln Trojans 3-2 on the road on Monday to kick off league play, the Bulldogs will rue the missed opportunity to build early momentum in what is a very tough division.
“We had our moments but our performance was below my expectations,” Tracy head coach Jimmy Gibson told the Tracy Press.
The first set resembled a season of giving between the two teams as mistakes on both sides meant the opening frame needed a total of 58 points to decide the winner.
The Bulldogs and the Tigers went back and forth without many runs on either side for virtually the whole set with both teams having a number of set points down the stretch. The hosts came closest to winning the frame when junior outside hitter Rowan Imperial-Bobis came to life with Tokay up 26-25.
Imperial-Bobis had a huge kill followed by a block to give Tracy a set point which they couldn’t convert at 27-26. The teams traded a couple of points after that with Gibson calling a time out at 28-28.
The Tracy coach got the opposite of the response he was hoping for out of the break with Tokay winning the next two points to draw first blood and take the set 30-28.
The Bulldogs bounced back well and took the second set by the scruff of the neck, feeding off the tumultuous support from their student section and excellent play from senior hitter Christian Cochiaosue.
The ‘Dogs captain led the team on the night with 14 kills, 21 digs and two blocks and none of his attacks were bigger than the one which put the hosts up 18-12, forcing Tokay into a timeout to try and stop momentum shift.
The ‘Dogs were able to see the set out after coming back onto the floor with Cochiaosue delivering a solo block and another kill late on to finish the set 25-14 in Tracy’s favor, tying the ball game up. Senior setter Seth Silvernail-Price was also key with most of his eight assists coming during that impressive surge.
Unfortunately for the hosts, though, they were not able to maintain the momentum they had just created as they came out for the third set looking very lethargic.
Tokay started looking the better team, going on a 13-7 run to start the frame and with familiar woes creeping back into Tracy’s game. However, Cochiaosue served well, junior right-side Branden Dao delivered an ace and a monstrous block from freshman middle Carson Gates-Cecilio brought the ‘Dogs right back into the game at 14-14.
The match regained its competitive edge after that, taking the score to 20-20 before Tokay managed to pull away as more errors undid all of the hosts good work in the clutch. The Tigers won the set 25-22 to regain control of the game.
“They just lost focus for a few minutes,” Gibson said of his team’s inability to hold on to the wind that was in their sails.
“It would have been nice (to continue building momentum after the Lincoln win). But this was something we wanted to try. A new rotation, more towards offense than defense and in that second set, they actually perfected it. In the third they let it slide a little bit. But we always have next week.”
The fourth set was more of the same. Along with the sloppiness, Tracy also began to look a little defeated as Tokay jumped out to a 13-4 start.
An immediate 4-0 run though brought the hosts back within five and they even got the visitors’ lead down to three at 18-15 halfway through the set. However, in the end, the ‘Dogs did not have enough clean runs in them to mount a comeback.
Tokay went on a 6-1 run to make it 24-16 and had nine match points to take home their first win of the season. They converted on the sixth to win 25-21 behind a standout performance from Bikram Singh.
Imperial-Bobis ended the game with 7 kills, 16 assists and 13 digs for Tracy. Silvernail-Price had 18 digs. Dao and Gates-Cecilio had three and four kills respectively. Senior right-side Manuel Mendoza chipped in with two aces. Junior libero Eugene Contreras had 14 digs.
