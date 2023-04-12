The Tracy High boys volleyball team showed improved discipline and organization when they snapped their three-game losing streak in a 3-0 win over the West High Wolf Pack on Monday night at West High.

Prone to unforced errors and letting opponents off the hook in the losses leading up to this big crosstown rivalry clash, the Bulldogs tightened up and played a clean three sets en route to sweeping their archrivals to improve to 2-3 in TCAL play.

