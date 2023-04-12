The Tracy High boys volleyball team showed improved discipline and organization when they snapped their three-game losing streak in a 3-0 win over the West High Wolf Pack on Monday night at West High.
Prone to unforced errors and letting opponents off the hook in the losses leading up to this big crosstown rivalry clash, the Bulldogs tightened up and played a clean three sets en route to sweeping their archrivals to improve to 2-3 in TCAL play.
“That went rather well for us,” Tracy head coach Jimmy Gibson told the Tracy Press. “This (performance) will boost them quite a bit going into the next games. I’m always happy whenever there is a complete process to our game. Whenever we get back into our systems and push what we practice into play, that’s what I love the most.”
As those in attendance came to know, the match was all but decided with the outcome of the very well contested first set. It was a back-and-forth frame – befitting of a game of this magnitude – with Tracy displaying the cooler blood down the stretch.
The visitors won the opener 25-23 and clipped the wings of the Wolf Pack moving forward. However, in that set, the hosts showed promise and it really could have gone either way at various points.
“We left a lot of opportunities out there,” West head coach Derek Sundquist said after his team dropped to 2-3 in TCAL. “It’s almost like we’re reverting back to pre-season, where we didn’t want to finish. Lots of little mistakes and nobody really stepped up. After that, momentum was already out, and Tracy took advantage of the opportunities we gave them. That’s what you do to win.”
The ‘Dogs started off well, building a 9-5 lead, before the hosts got their feet into the game and brought it back to level terms at 11-11 behind excellent efforts through the middle by junior Manu Buatavatava, who had a solo block and a kill on back-to-back plays to make it 11-10 Tracy.
Sophomore Ryan Lacuzong and Buatavatava drew the hosts level at 11 apiece with a block on the very next play. The ensuing back and forth took the scoreboard up to 18-18 before the Bulldogs retook control of the frame.
The visitors took a 20-18 lead and grasped onto some breathing room behind a vicious serve from senior Seth Silvernail-Price who had four aces on the night. His serve ended up taking the ‘Dogs to a 22-18 lead.
The Wolf Pack then responded well with three straight points to make it 22-21 but consecutive errors that followed directly after bailed out their visitors and gave Tracy three set points.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the set on the third one when senior Christian Cochiaosue managed to finally evade the solid West block by sneaking the ball just on the inside to make it 1-0.
That resilient performance throughout all the ebbs and flows of the set impressed Gibson. It’s something that he knows his team is capable of and wants to see more of moving forward.
“As long as we are one cohesive unit, that’s what makes me happy. Win or lose. Today was more of that,” he said.
The hosts' heads visibly dropped in the second set. They started off trading blows with Tracy with Buatavatava menacing on the block – he had six along with five kills on the night – and kept it close at 10-9 ‘Dogs before the wheels started coming off.
The Wolf Pack undone all their great work with a ton of unforced errors, allowing Tracy’s lead to swell back up to 15-10. It then stretched to 19-12, forcing Sundquist into a time out.
The Pack were well and truly imploding while the Bulldogs defended well and were disciplined enough to just get the ball back over the net at times, putting West in position to make those errors.
Out of the timeout, Tracy’s lead quickly became 23-12 on the back of a 13-3 run before senior Muhammad Aljabiri came off the bench to take the ‘Dogs over the line.
Aljabiri got up for a huge solo block inside to make it 24-15 Tracy, giving his team nine set points. He iced the set at the second time of asking with a smart kill to make it 25-16 and 2-0 ‘Dogs.
Aljabiri chipped in with 4 kills and four digs for the visitors. Cochiaosue delivered 9 kills and two aces. Junior Rowan Imperial-Bobis also had 9 kills to go along with 11 assists. Junior Eugene Contreras had 17 digs and 12 receptions.
Desperation quickly started setting into West’s huddles as they continued struggling to keep the ball in play in the third set. The Bulldogs led 12-7 and then 16-7 with Cochiaosue very much in closing mode, finishing well at the net.
Without their regular setter, junior Elijah Mik – out with a hand injury, the Wolf Pack offense never ran as smoothly as the hosts knew it could. However, the Bulldogs getting a little sloppy with a big lead allowed West back within five at 16-11.
Sniffing a comeback, a couple of service errors killed off all the growing momentum. Tracy’s lead quickly went back up to 20-13 and then 24-16 with the hosts orchestrating their own downfall. A Silvernail-Price ace gave the ‘Dogs all the match points in the world before Cochiaosue finished off a wild rally to take the game with a 25-19 win.
Junior Chauncey Arcangel had 7 kills and five assists for West. Senior Mikyle Fernandez chipped in with two aces and 14 assists.
