The West High boys volleyball team fought for every point until the very end but they did not have enough to put out the Lodi High Flames in a 3-1 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) defeat at home on Monday night.
The Wolf Pack showed promise in spurts and left head coach Derek Sundquist with things to be encouraged about despite the defeat. However, the hosts could not stay clean off errors for extended periods which resulted in the Flames coming out on top.
“We give up too many points on service errors, but the team is finally starting to see the cohesiveness that it takes to win,” Sundquist told the Tracy Press. “The match was a great back and forth, but we made mistakes reading what (Lodi) were going to do and it cost us a lot of points. They capitalized on the simple things and got the points.”
The Flames got off to a good start and took control of the gym with a 25-19 win in the first set. It was a solid display to set the tone by the visitors, however not enough to clip the wings of a Wolf Pack team that does not fear a dog fight.
The hosts got back into the game with a hard earned 26-24 win in the second set behind a lead performance from junior outside hitter Chauncey Arcangel who led the team with 12 kills on the night. Arcangel was very efficient, finishing his attacks at a 70.6 percent clip and had a service ace to boost his offering.
West also got solid contributions from sophomore outside Ryan Lacuzong who chipped in with eight kills on an 80 percent efficiency rate and junior setter Elijah Mic who filled the stat sheet with two kills, two aces, 17 assists and one block. Sophomore Marc Melad had three kills.
Overall, Sundquist is pleased with the way his team is learning the ropes of winning volleyball. They currently sit at 1-2 in TCAL with plenty of games still to play.
“I do like what I’m seeing,” Sundquist said. “This game could have gone either way, but we didn’t take advantage of their errors or predictable plays. I hope that we can turn things around and get the necessary wins against Lincoln and Tracy next. If we can pull those off, we should be able to make the playoffs.
“Having just come off the East Union tournament where we played five matches on Saturday, we were a little sluggish. But we’re going to meet on Tuesday after school to watch some film so we can (figure out how) we can start taking advantage of other teams' mistakes.”
The Pack also got offerings from senior opposite hitter Alijah Cephus and senior middle blocker Payton Wilson with two kills each, but it was not enough to maintain momentum in the third set with the hosts losing 25-17.
That was a tough blow to take after just coming back level and the Flames took advantage of any dejection shown by their hosts, taking care of the game in four sets with a 25-22 win in the deciding frame.
