The West High boys volleyball team fought for every point until the very end but they did not have enough to put out the Lodi High Flames in a 3-1 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) defeat at home on Monday night.

The Wolf Pack showed promise in spurts and left head coach Derek Sundquist with things to be encouraged about despite the defeat. However, the hosts could not stay clean off errors for extended periods which resulted in the Flames coming out on top.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.