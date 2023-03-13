The Kimball High boys volleyball team has come leaps and bound since their 0-4 start to the spring schedule, winning their last three matches in convincing fashion to improve to 3-4 on the year.

A 3-0 domination of the Stagg High Delta Kings halted the Jaguars’ losing skid last Tuesday before a 3-0 win over Edison 48 hours later – both at home – showed signs of a potential winning streak brewing.

