The Kimball High boys volleyball team has come leaps and bound since their 0-4 start to the spring schedule, winning their last three matches in convincing fashion to improve to 3-4 on the year.
A 3-0 domination of the Stagg High Delta Kings halted the Jaguars’ losing skid last Tuesday before a 3-0 win over Edison 48 hours later – both at home – showed signs of a potential winning streak brewing.
Head coach Jill Anastasio said after her team’s win over Stagg that she hoped the early season jitters were behind them now. She had finally seen her team play up to their potential against the Delta Kings and she was hopeful they would get confidence from it.
That the Jags did. They won their third straight on Friday when they took to the road to defeat the Ben Holt College Prep Academy 3-1 in Stockton.
Kimball picked up right where they left off in their last game, winning the first set 25-22, making it their seventh consecutive set win out of a possible seven. However, the hosting Bobcats would not lay down and they responded accordingly by taking the second (25-15) to even things up at 1-1.
The margin of defeat in that frame came a little out of nowhere for the Jags with the team competing so well of late. But that did not deter the team from dusting themselves off and bouncing back in the third to regain the lead with a 25-23 win.
That was a close one. Both teams wanted it and all of the momentum was on the line. The Jags, however, had the X-factor in junior outside hitter Gage Wimberley who led them towards the finish line with 14 kills and five blocks in the game.
The Jags took confidence out of the third frame and were able to put the final nail in the Bobcats’ coffin in the fourth, winning it 25-15 – convincingly – to win the game.
Anastasio once again got good contributions from several players on her roster which shows they have the depth to compete this season. Sophomore outside hitter Payman Habal had four kills against Ben Holt. Junior right side CJ Mitchell had three kills and three blocks.
In the creation department, junior setter Von Llacuna (14) and junior libero Wyatt Nunes (15) combined for 29 assists while the latter also added 14 digs. Senior middle blocker Kyle Colbert chipped in with four kills in the win.
