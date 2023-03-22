The Kimball High boys volleyball team continued rolling on Tuesday night as they picked up their eighth straight win in a 3-0 sweep of the Tracy High Bulldogs at home.
When the Jaguars picked up their first win of the season — after starting 0-4 — back on March 7 (defeated Stagg 3-0), head coach Jill Anastasio said she hoped it would spark a fire under her team to go on a run after finally playing up to their potential.
However, probably even Anastasio herself could not have imagined the hot streak that her team was just about to embark following that particular Tuesday.
In the domination of the Bulldogs, the Jags picked up their eighth straight win and have only dropped five sets in the process. They got off to a great start against the ‘Dogs, setting the tone with a 25-13 win in the first set.
Junior outside hitter Gage Wimberley continued leading the way for Kimball with 9 kills. Wimberley finished at a 52 percent clip at the net and also added six aces and four blocks to his tally.
On the opposite end, the Jags held their visitors to just 10 total kills as a team. Kimball won the second set 25-9 to take full control of the game. Bulldogs’ junior hitter Rowan Imperial-Bobis (5) and senior hitter Christian Cochiaosue (4) combined for nine of the 10 kills.
Imperial-Bobis added five digs, two assists and one block. Cochiaosue chipped in with eight receptions and five digs.
For Tracy, the loss was just their first of the season with the ‘Dogs having only played twice since the start of the spring season and with both Tri-City Ahtletic League (TCAL) and Valley Oak League (VOL) set to tip off on March 27.
The Bulldogs got some wind in their sails in the third set in a late attempt to salvage the game. However the Jags stayed composed and finished off the job befitting of a team playing with a ton of confidence. Kimball took the third and final set 25-18.
Senior middle blocker Kyle Colber was Wimberley’s biggest attacking help with 5 kills. Junior libero Wyatt Nunes led the team in assists with nine to go along with 13 digs and two aces. Junior setter Von Llacuna also had two aces to go along with two blocks, five digs and seven dimes.
The ‘Dogs’ offense could never really get going, finishing just 17 percent of their kill attempts (10 of 58). As a result, senior setter Manuel Mendoza had just three assists on the night. Junior libero Eugene Contreras chipped in with nine receptions and six digs.
