The growth of the rivalry between Kimball High and Mountain House High has caught fire in recent years, and you could tell as much during the season opening clash between their girls volleyball teams on Monday night.
The Jaguars played the role of the visitors in Mountain House, and they were forced to dig deep on Day 1 in order to pull out a 3-2 victory.
On first look, the Jags’ faithful may have thought that they were in for an early night as Kimball stormed out to a 1-0 lead with a 25-12 win in the first set. However, the hosts were not to be counted out and they put together two outstanding frames of volleyball to turn things around and take a 2-1 lead.
The Mustangs won the second set 25-20 and grinded out a hard earned 27-25 win in the third to take control of proceedings. Combining for 11 kills for Mountain House was the outside hitter duo of sophomore Jenna Starks (5) and junior Addison Turner (6).
Junior setter Nayeli Plekac was instrumental in the Mustangs’ resurgence, notching up 16 assists in the middle of the action.
With momentum fully in their sails, the Mustangs did not have time to breathe however as the tide was about to turn once again. The Jags responded well to their first adversity of the campaign and recovered in a 25-21 fourth set win to send the match into a tiebreaker.
When things weren’t really going according to plan, the Jaguars were able to lean on their terrific service game to regain composure and get back on track. Senior outside hitter Fariya Omar served up 6 aces against the Mustangs. Senior Paloma Sanchez was at the service line 23 times on Monday and made no errors while hitting 4 aces.
In the deciding frame, Kimball was able to get over the line with a dominant 15-7 win to claim a huge, inaugural win of the year. Sophomore hitter Lucia Cruz turned in an impressive varsity debut with 15 kills to lead the Jags to the win. Senior libero Macie Gimenes racked up 16 digs.
