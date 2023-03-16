The Kimball High boys volleyball team showed great poise and level headedness to regroup and make immediate adjustments in a comeback 3-2 win after going behind by a set on Monday night against West High.

The hosting Wolf Pack came out strong and snatched the first set 25-21 as head coach Derek Sunquist’s team looked for their second win of the season. However, on a three-game win streak of their own, the Jags were not to be denied.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.