khs v stagg boys volleyball1 03-10-23.jpg

Kimball High junior Ishan Dehal (center) takes a shot between a pair of Stagg High defenders Tuesday night at Kimball High.

The Kimball High boys volleyball team snatched their first win of the regular season Tuesday night at home, beating the Stagg High Delta Kings 3-0 in a dominant performance.

The Jaguars didn’t leave much up for debate despite the first two sets being relatively close on paper. The hosts won 25-18 in the first and 25-21 in the second to take control of the game, however neither of the sets were as close as the final score suggests.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.