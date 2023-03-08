The Kimball High boys volleyball team snatched their first win of the regular season Tuesday night at home, beating the Stagg High Delta Kings 3-0 in a dominant performance.
The Jaguars didn’t leave much up for debate despite the first two sets being relatively close on paper. The hosts won 25-18 in the first and 25-21 in the second to take control of the game, however neither of the sets were as close as the final score suggests.
The Jags troubled their visitors with the serve all evening and got to the 20 point mark with relative ease in every set as three players recorded five or more kills on offense. On defense, the team scrambled well to keep plays alive and finally secure the all important premiere win.
“I think we played very well,” head coach Jill Anastasio told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “We played to our level. The last few games, I feel like the boys could have done better. So, we showed the potential that we have for the season. And with all of the games that we have coming up, they’re just going to get us more ready for league play and hopefully get us far.”
Anastasio was visibly pleased with the way her team handled their business on Tuesday. Improving to 1-4 with the win, having a winless start to the season could eventually start weighing on a young team. However, the Jags’ belief never wavered.
The hosts were led by junior outside hitter Gage Wimberley against Stagg with the third year player recording 12 kills, 15 digs and 13 receptions and drawing praise from his head coach.
“I was really impressed with (Gage),” Anastasio added. “He had some great kills and our passing overall was dead on. We weren’t making mistakes; everyone was where they were supposed to be. As long as we keep playing like that, we should have a good year.”
Junior setter Von Llacuna kept the Jags offense ticking all night with 26 assists. Wimberley was his favorite target however Llacuna showed great awareness to get other teammates involved, allowing the Jags to pick apart the Stagg defense.
Junior right side CJ Mitchell found plenty of joy through the middle with 6 kills. Junior opposite Brandon Cortes notched up 6 kills and had seven digs. Junior libero Wyatt Nunes kept plays alive with 27 digs and 20 receptions.
What arguably stood out the most about the Jags in their win was the chemistry and morale. Nobody appeared to be too down despite not having won yet. Every point was celebrated collectively. Every player in the team is their teammate's biggest supporter. That type of camaraderie could prove invaluable as the games continue to get tougher.
Addressing her team’s spirit, Anastasio said that: “A lot of the guys played together on JV last year. I think that’s where the chemistry builds. I was very impressed. I hope that this and the win just boosts us and that we just go up from here.”
The Jags started the game as they meant to go on in the first frame. They set the tone with an opening 7-0 run which included four aces from Llacuna. The Jags had 11 aces as a team on the night. Whenever Stagg managed to get somewhat close, Kimball was able to produce big plays all over the floor.
Stagg had their only lead of the game at 9-8 in the second set after some complacency and unforced errors crept into the Jags game. However, they regrouped well without needing a time out and went on a 7-0 run to regain control. Wimberley had 4 kills in the set including a huge one followed by an ace to make it 24-20 Kimball, all but deciding the set.
The third was all but a formality for the hosts. The frame started off close but an electric run of over 10 consecutive points behind a menacing serve from senior Sydney Lindain saw the Jags build a 23-9 lead and put the dot over the ‘i’ for the 25-12 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.