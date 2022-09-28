The Kimball High varsity girls’ volleyball team fell behind early in each of the three sets and subsequently lost to the Oakdale Mustangs 3-0 in their Valley Oak League home opener on Tuesday night.
The defeat puts the Jags at 2-2 from their first four VOL matches and ends a short streak of two straight wins.
Coming into this one full of confidence after a dominant 3-1 win over Central Catholic last time out – on Sept. 22 – the Jags were overwhelmed by a ruthless Oakdale offense that pounced on every little mistake and spread the ball expertly across the net.
The visitors led the game from start to finish in every set and flexed their muscle with senior outside hitter Emily Meyer finishing terrifically in the air and junior libero Paige Taylor terrorizing the hosts with her service.
“We played exceptionally well against Central and we played just the opposite tonight,” Jags’ head coach Steve Doerksen told the Tracy Press in a post-match reflection. “There were too many unforced errors. A whole bunch of missed serves, hitting the ball long or into the net. 11 missed serves is unacceptable. You can’t do that against a team like this.”
Mistakes do prove the most costly against talented teams and the Mustangs were set up perfectly to counter the Jags and take advantage of every opportunity given to or created by them. Their offense was free-flowing and they fought for every ball on the defensive end.
The visitors started the first set pulling away into a 7-0 lead before Doerksen called a time out. In that sequence, the Jags allowed three Mustang aces. After the timeout, the Jags showed life and clawed back to make it a 2-point game at 10-8 Oakdale. However, that’s as close as they would ever get in any set.
Oakdale cleaned up their unforced errors by the end of the first frame and at 20-18, Meyer went on serve and started a run that led the Mustangs into a 23-18 lead. The visitors closed out the opener 25-20.
“They’re a good team,” Doerksen continued. “I think that if we’re playing like we did the other night, we have a shot. But they have a good team and we have to come in more focused and more prepared.”
The Jags’ head coach also gave Oakdale’s Meyer her flowers after an outstanding performance. He said: “She just crushes the ball. She’s always going to get her points and that’s fine. But one person shouldn’t beat you.”
As much as Meyer led the visitors in the first, other Mustangs got involved in the second and third sets. Oakdale once again built sizable leads in the early going, first at 11-6 and then at 15-8 in the second. Having had to play catch up all night long, the Jags just did not have enough to maintain any sort of momentum.
The biggest difference in the game was that the Mustangs offense did everything with conviction and confidence at the net. The Jags received the ball quite well and were able to run offensive sets but just could not finish. There was not enough behind most of their kill attempts.
Senior opposite hitter Gracie Costa was the best finisher for the Jags with seven kills along with six digs and 19 receptions. Oakdale won the second set 25-16, however it was all but on ice after Taylor led a 4-0 run for the visitors with her service to make it 21-8.
A late rally did ensue from the hosts with junior setter Sophia Tran on serve, but the Mustangs were able to bring it over the line. Tran served well for Kimball with four aces. She also had seven digs, one block and 14 assists.
The final set was more of the same from both teams with Oakdale climbing out to an early 5-0 lead as their hosts looked somewhat demoralized. The scoreboard then read 10-5 and 18-11 Oakdale at various moments in the set.
The Jags had a glimmer of hope when junior libero Macie Gimenes served up three straight aces to make it 18-15 late on. But Oakdale scrambled well and kept plays alive all night long and did so again in the third to regain momentum and go on a game-ending 7-1 run to win 25-16.
Gimenes added 11 digs and 16 receptions to her aces in the tough loss. Junior outside hitter Faryia Omar had 11 digs, 11 receptions and two kills. Senior middle blocker Tiffany Williams chipped in with two big blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.