The Kimball High boys volleyball team suffered an early setback but showed enough fight and poise to regroup and come back in an important Valley Oak League (VOL) 3-1 win over the East Union High Lancers at home on Wednesday night.

A little slow, sloppy and error prone to start the game, the Jags were being punished by the Lancers for every mishap on either side of the ball. After leading 7-3 early on, the hosts gave up their lead after four straight errors and found themselves down 19-15 heading down the stretch of the opening frame.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.