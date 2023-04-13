The Kimball High boys volleyball team suffered an early setback but showed enough fight and poise to regroup and come back in an important Valley Oak League (VOL) 3-1 win over the East Union High Lancers at home on Wednesday night.
A little slow, sloppy and error prone to start the game, the Jags were being punished by the Lancers for every mishap on either side of the ball. After leading 7-3 early on, the hosts gave up their lead after four straight errors and found themselves down 19-15 heading down the stretch of the opening frame.
East Union leaned on the strong finishing of Cash Galvez up high and saw out the set 25-20, forcing the Jags back into their huddle in desperate need of regrouping.
The hosts did just that. The start of the second set was the mirror opposite of the first. The Lancers took an early 9-3 lead with the Jags looking very lackadaisical. However, the hosts clawed back into the frame on an 8-2 run behind excellent service from junior Ishan Dehal who had a terrific game off the bench.
Dehal chipped in with 7 big kills, 10 digs and 13 receptions on the night — helping Kimball bring the game level after a scrappy 27-25 win in the second set.
The visitors led 19-17 at one point in the set before Dehal got back on serve to help the Jags unsettle the Lancers and take the lead at 23-20 behind clutch kills from senior Sydney Lindain and junior Gilbert Pun Chuen.
However, even up three and sniffing around a set point, the set was far from over. A quick 4-0 run saw the Lancers get back in the lead and get a crack at icing the frame courtesy of some communication errors by the Jags first row.
That’s when Kimball junior Gage Wimberley came to life. Just when his team needed him most, he tied the game up at 24-24 with an emphatic kill and an ace from Pun Chuen put the hosts back in the driver’s seat at 25-24.
East Union tied the frame up again moments after before a monstrous block from senior Kyle Colbert and junior Wyatt Nunes gave the Jags another set point. They converted this one due to a lineup error by the visitors. It was 1-1.
Colbert had a big game through the middle for the hosts, chipping in with 5 kills, three blocks and seven digs. Nunes operated in the creation department in the absence of regular setter, junior Von Llacuna, and delivered 24 assists to go along with three blocks and three aces.
Kimball got some much-needed confidence on the back of leveling the game up and played their best stretch of the game in the third — winning 25-20.
Great work by Wimberley on the wings and Nunes and Pun Chuen on the block had the Jags in an early 9-8 lead, forcing the Lancers into a timeout. Then, more impact plays from Dehal — who got five of his seven kills in the third — saw the Jags take a 21-17 lead down into the latter stages.
Kimball grew more into the game as it went on and Colbert pounced on a bad reception from the Lancers’ second row with a big put-back kill to give the hosts a set point at 24-19. Wimberley converted the second to give the Jags a 2-1 lead in the game with a 25-20 win.
In the fourth and final frame, the visitors battled hard and had some momentum in their sails when the block stuffed Wimberley to make it 13-10 Lancers.
The hosts recovered from that well with Wimberley not discouraged from attacking. He had 16 total kills on the night and a ton of them came in the deciding set as he led Kimball back to a 15-15 tie before giving them an 18-16 lead with key plays at the net.
Wimberley added 24 digs and 13 receptions to his tally. But it was not enough to stop the Lancers from a quick 5-1 run to make it 21-19 — setting the table for another nervous finale.
The two teams traded points from that point onwards. That favored the Lancers but unforced errors enabled the Jags to draw back level at 22-22 despite excellent work from Braulio Reyes on the visitors’ outside.
A solo block from Wimberley and a kill from Nunes gave Kimball a couple of match points at 24-23 and 25-24 respectively, but East Union recovered well both times to tie things up at 25 apiece.
That’s when the Jags looked to their big man in the middle in Colbert to put them into the VOL win column for the first time this spring.
As he did on a number of occasions throughout the game, Colbert rose up to pounce on a returning Lancers reception to make it 26-25 before taking matters into his own hands from the service line and putting the game to bed with an enormous ace.
