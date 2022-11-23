The fall season saw both the Tracy High Bulldogs and the West High Wolf Pack girls’ varsity volleyball teams reach the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs — resulting in a number of All-League awards coming back to Tracy.
The Bulldogs shined and finished their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) campaign with a 8-2 record to finish second and earn a home game in the Division 2 playoff bracket. There, they took care of Manteca in straight sets before bowing out at the hands of Rio Americano in the second round.
The ‘Dogs were led that far in large part by senior outside hitter Chloe Lemons who scooped up the TCAL Offensive Player of the Year award at the end of the season.
Lemons led the league in kills with 425 (4.5 per set) and was also fourth in digs with 293 and seventh in aces with 39. A threat all over the court, Lemons was instrumental to the team’s success and had an outstanding individual campaign.
Senior libero Claire Hamer also starred for Tracy — doing the dirty work and more — and was rewarded with the Most Valuable Libero (MVL) award. Hamer was second in the league in digs with 396, 4.2 per set and fifth in aces with 47 — making her a key part to the offense.
Speaking of the potent Bulldogs offense, the team being so dominant would not have been possible without junior setter Ellie Hernandez and senior hitter Jianna Palmer. Both ladies were named in the All-TCAL first team.
Hernandez played a huge role as a junior and finished the season second in assists in the league with 465. Palmer was the regular offensive co-star next to Lemons and she fittingly placed just under her teammate in the league kills standings with 286. They made for a formidable one-two combo that made the ‘Dogs so hard to contain.
Over on the West side, senior hitter Mansesa Lumas put together a terrific body of work over the course of the season to also warrant an All-League first team selection.
Lumas captained the Wolf Pack and led the program back into the post-season under head coach Derek Sundquist after a long four-year hiatus.
Lumas was a known focal point of the West offense and still managed to rank sixth in TCAL in kills with 141. She averaged 11.1 kills per game over the league campaign and came up with a huge 17 kill performance in the win or go home performance against the Lincoln Trojans in the Wolf Pack’s penultimate league game that clinched their playoff berth and a 3-7 record.
The local All-League selections were rounded off by Tracy’s junior middle blocker Ling Han who was selected for the All-TCAL second team.
Similarly to Hernandez, Han was a key piece to the ‘Dogs offense as a junior and is one of the reasons why the program is looking ahead to next season with optimism despite graduating Lemons, Hamer and Palmer — to name just a few — this fall.
Han was seventh in blocks in TCAL with 36 and sixth in aces with 44.
