The Mountain House High boys volleyball team clinched its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) championship in program history with a 3-1 win over the Lathrop High Spartans on Tuesday in Lathrop.
With all of the marbles on the line, head coach Michelle Saban’s team traveled into hostile territory and defeated the only team that threatened to take the coveted prize away from them for a second time this spring, sealing the deal with an outstanding performance.
The Mustangs finished atop of WAC with a perfect, undefeated 14-0 record. Lathrop trailed them at 12-2. A truly phenomenal campaign in which Mountain House was in control of their destiny from start to finish.
The Mustangs got off to a strong start and drew first blood with a 25-23 win to start off Tuesday’s season defining game. However, combative as ever, the Spartans tied it back up with a 25-22 win in the second.
It was a bit of a make-or-break moment at that point. The Mustangs had been pegged back ever so slightly but still had all the confidence in their abilities and body of work over the course of the season to get the job done.
The visitors responded with an enormous third set performance. They won 25-11 to reassert their dominance. Senior Adithya Gundlapalli and sophomore Manil Mehta were huge. Gundlapalli recorded another triple-double with 13 kills, 15 assists and 10 digs. Mehta led the team in attack with 15 kills.
The Spartans attempted one more run to send the game into a dramatic tiebreaker, but the Mustangs were able to outlast them with a 25-23 fourth set win – finally bringing home the highly anticipated league championship banner.
Senior Anirudh Sivakumar chipped in with eight kills and five digs in the win. Senior Kaamesh Saravanan had four kills. Sophomore Zyston Bright diced out 22 assists. Junior Paras Marok had 17 digs and 24 receptions on defense.
The CIF SJS playoff brackets are set to be released on Friday, April 28 by 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.