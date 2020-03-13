Ceres 3, Mountain House 0
The Mountain House boys took a 3-0 loss at Ceres High on March 12, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19. Junior Elias Fobert was a strong presence at the net with his blocking and coverage on the right side. He had two kills and two digs for the match. Senior Joseph Natividad scored four kills, junior Jonathan Umana had four kills and nine digs, junior Sohan Christian had two aces and nine digs, and senior Anurag Kache had seven digs and eight assists.
