The Mountain House High boys volleyball team is enjoying an excellent start to their spring season, currently sitting at 7-2 and in the midst of an impressive five game win streak.
The Mustangs last tasted defeat on Feb. 25 when they lost 2-1 to Patterson in a tournament match. Their record then read 2-2. However, since then, Mountain House has won five straight and dropped just one set along the way.
The Mustangs bounced back from the Patterson defeat with 3-1 and 3-0 respective wins over crosstown rivals Kimball and West High to wrap up February before kicking off March with a 3-0 sweep of Grace Davis.
Mountain House snatched wins number four and five last week when they continued adding to their collection of sweeps with 3-0 wins over Johansen and Los Banos on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, both at home.
The Mustangs put the pain on Johansen after just about winning the first set 25-23. In the aftermath, the hosts continued getting better and ran away with the game after winning the second 25-14 and cruising to a 25-9 win in the third.
The hosts were led by senior outside hitter and setter Adithya Gundlapalli with 9 kills and 13 assists. Senior outside hitter Anirudh Sivakumar chipped in with 6 kills. Senior middle Kameesh Saravanan and sophomore outside Manil Mehta added four kills each.
Senior libero Anish Kamatam and senior setter Matthew Austria chipped in with five aces each against the Vikings. Sophomore setter Zyston Bright had eight assists.
The Mustangs then turned around quickly to host the Tigers of Los Banos and with the picture of the game being a total opposite of that against Johansen.
Mountain House stormed out of the gates to win the first set of the Los Banos game 25-9 before having to fight for every point for the remainder of the game. In the end, the hosts won the second 25-20 and the third 25-21 to extend their great run of form.
Sivakumar took the lead against the Tigers with 10 kills at the net. Gundlapalli had 8 kills and 9 assists. Senior outside hitter Aditya Chakravarthy added 8 kills. Saravanan contributed with six kills while Bright and Austria pulled the strings on offense with 14 and 7 assists respectively.
