The Mountain House High girls volleyball team has gotten their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) campaign off to a red hot start, winning the first three straight games to kick off the fall.
The Mustangs opened up WAC play with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Grace Davis at home on Sept. 5 before going on the road for two straight against Johansen and Los Banos.
They faced the Vikings on Sept. 7 and Los Banos earlier this week, on Tuesday, in two eerily similar matches in which the Mustangs had to shake off a slow first set and come from behind for the win.
Against Johansen, the ‘Stangs dropped the first 25-19 before turning around and not letting their opponent score more than 17 points in a set for the remainder of the game.
Mountain House won the second 25-17, the third 25-16, and the fourth 25-14 to breeze to an eventual win. They were led by junior hitter Addison Turner with 17 kills and a pair of aces. Senior outside Aria Ramish had 8 kills and two aces in the win. Sophomore libero Ysabella Tolentino racked up 23 digs and chipped in with 5 aces to lead the team.
The Mustangs picked up their third straight victory to take a seat atop of the WAC standings in familiar fashion. After losing the first set 25-23 at Los Banos, Mountain House came alive with a monstrous 25-5 win in the second to get back on level terms.
Sophomore middle hitter Jaziz Gomez provided the team with a huge spark as she delivered a season high 8 aces and was on serve for 17 consecutive possessions in the set.
The visitors locked down the win with back-to-back 25-20 wins in the third and fourth set. Tolentino was outstanding on defense once again and also chipped in with clutch serves and great passing. Senior middle hitter Niara Mangrun led the team with 8 kills and vital work on the block.
