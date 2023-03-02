The Mountain House High boys volleyball team got off to a very strong start this spring, starting their pre-season schedule 5-2 – including 3-0 against other local schools.
The Mustangs took care of business against the Millennium High Falcons (1-1) on Feb. 22 in their season opener, winning 3-1, before going on to strengthen their reign over the Tracy area with comprehensive victories over Kimball (0-2) and West High (0-1) this week.
Mountain House continued their impressive record against Kimball of late – in all sports – with a 3-1 win on Monday night. The Mustangs came out fast and took control of the game in their own gym with 25-20 and 25-22 wins in the opening two sets.
The hosts were led by outstanding senior setter and outside hitter Adithya Gundlapalli with 14 kills, 17 digs, 20 assists and five aces. Senior middle hitter Kaamesh Saravanan chipped in with 10 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Manil Mehta had 7 kills and 12 receptions.
The Jags fought back in the third set and avoided a sweep with a 25-22 win of their own, rallied by junior outside hitter Gage Wimberley who had 4 kills and three blocks on the night. Junior setter Von Llacuna chipped in with a kill, two digs and three blocks for Kimball. Junior libero Wyatt Nunes had six digs.
However, the set win was not enough to fully tilt the pendulum of the game in the Jags’ favor with the Mustangs bouncing back strongly to take the deciding fourth 25-18. The hosts did well not to let their heads drop and finish off the task at hand.
Elsewhere on offense for the Mustangs, senior outside hitters Aditya Chakravarthy and Shane Ordanza chipped in with four and three kills respectively. Running the show, sophomore setter Zyston Bright had 16 assists, four aces and nine digs. Libero duo of junior Paras Marok and senior Anish Kamatam had eight digs each.
The Mustangs then traveled north just under 24 hours later on Tuesday to face the rising Wolf Pack program coming off a high with the girls team reaching the postseason under head coach Derek Sundquist last fall.
However, that momentum was not enough for the hosts to propel them over the high flying visitors. Mountain House came into town and took the game in comprehensive fashion, winning 25-20 in each set for their fifth win of the early season.
The Mustangs were once again led by Gundlapalli in attack with 12 kills to go along with six assists and five digs. Saravanan added 9 kills and a pair of aces. Senior right side Nikhil Karthikeyan had a big game with 6 kills, three aces and eight digs. Bright had 17 assists.
For the Wolf Pack, it was just the first game of the season and despite some inevitable rust and errors creeping in, Sundquist feels wiser about what his team needs to clean up in preparation for league play.
West was led by junior outside hitter Chauncey Arcangel with 10 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Ryan Lacuzong chipped in with 8 points off service. Junior setter Eli Mic had 13 assists.
